More police patrols and traffic improvements under UAE back-to-school plan

UAE authorities have embarked on a major back-to-school safety drive to ensure smooth travel for hundreds of thousands of pupils returning to classrooms from Monday.

Abu Dhabi Police will add additional patrols and traffic wardens to main school routes to prepare for one of the busiest days of the year on the nation's roads. The measures are intended to manage traffic flow and support the movement of buses during peak hours on the first day of term. Officers will also monitor pedestrian crossings to boost the safety of pupils making their way to schools.

The force has also established an awareness programme for pupils, staff and parents. Lectures and workshops will address security, social issues, drug risks and the prevention of cyber crimes such as online bullying, abuse and extortion.

Dubai traffic plan

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority is conducting a 30-day inspection campaign for school buses in the emirate and will perform field checks to verify driver and attendant permits.

The RTA is also working with ride-hailing companies including Careem, Uber and Bolt to provide dedicated taxi services for journeys to school.

The transport authority is also supporting a ride-pooling service in Al Barsha, available via the Yango app, offering an extra transport option to parents, with the aim of easing congestion.

Increased public transport capacity

Pupils travelling by public transport can benefit from a 50 per cent discount on RTA's services, including the Metro, Tram and buses.

The RTA will increase taxi availability in school zones and up the frequency of more than 30 bus routes serving areas such as Al Nahda, Muhaisnah, Al Barsha, Al Quoz, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Al Garhoud. These measures are intended to improve service, reduce waiting times and ensure smoother journeys.

The RTA stated that its school-season preparations are part of a robust approach to pupil safety. Seat belts are mandatory on school buses and in ride-hailing and pooling vehicles.

Traffic improvement and more parking

The RTA has completed traffic improvements to boost access and enhance safety on routes to 10 schools across the emirate.

School zones to benefit from the work, which was carried out during the summer break to limit traffic disruption, include Wadi Al Safa 4, Al Barsha, Umm Al Sheif, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City and Al Sufouh.

The measures included the construction of a new road connecting Al Qudra Road and Hessa Street through Dubai Motor City and Dubai Studio City, improving access to Gems Education Metropole School – Motor City.

Additional parking was provided for Horizon International School in Umm Al Sheif. RTA also improved the entrances and exits of the service road near the Al Barsha South schools complex and made at-grade enhancements around The International School of Choueifat – Dubai in Al Sufouh.

RTA upgraded the road near Gems Winchester School – Dubai in Wadi Al Safa 4 and introduced safety and traffic-calming measures around nearby schools.