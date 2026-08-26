Dubai airport expects stronger second-half recovery after Iran war dampens Q2 growth

Dubai International Airport (DXB) expects "stronger momentum" in the second half of the year as airlines restore their route networks and transit traffic recovers, after the Iran war dented travel demand at the hub in the second quarter.

The airport handled 13 million passengers in the April to June period, down from 22.5 million travellers in the same time last year, as the US-Iran war sparked travel disruption across the Middle East. The figures dragged down the first-half passenger traffic to 31.5 million, a 31.3 per cent decline compared with the same period in 2025, amid regional airspace constraints.

This comes during "one of the most challenging operating environments in the airport's history", the operator said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The first half of the year tested every part of the aviation system and demonstrated our resilience. As capacity steadily returns across the board, demand is responding immediately. That is particularly important for DXB, where international transfers account for a significant share of traffic," Dubai Airports' chief executive Paul Griffiths said.

Airlines restored capacity and demand improved during the second quarter, with passenger volumes rising from 3.5 million in April to 4.5 million in May and five million in June despite the year-on-year decline in traffic, leading the operator to be optimistic about travel demand in the second half of the year.

"Strong performance across the airport community in recent months has left us well placed to accommodate returning demand, work closely with our airline partners, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub," Mr Griffiths said.

Since the war began at the end of February, DXB has shut its operations several times due to drone attacks in the area. Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport also suffered damage in the initial days of Iranian strikes, largely from debris falling from intercepted drones.

Airports in Bahrain and Kuwait were also attacked. Renewed fighting between the US and Iran has forced many airlines, mainly from Western Europe and the US, to extend flight suspensions across the Middle East over safety concerns.

By the end of the first half of 2026, DXB was served by "almost 50" out of 90 international airlines, according to the operator.

However, the steady return of international carriers, improving connectivity and strengthening load factors signal "resilient demand" across major markets and "growing confidence" before DXB's traditionally busier period during the winter season.

Looking ahead, Dubai Airports expects "stronger momentum" in the second half of the year, supported by the "ongoing recovery of airline networks and frequencies, rising international transfer traffic, easing travel advisories across key source markets, the winter schedule and Dubai's s full calendar of global business, leisure and sporting events", it said.

Emirates airline, which accounts for a major portion of traffic at DXB, is flying at 90 per cent capacity and premium cabins are full, airline president Tim Clark told Reuters at the Farnborough Airshow in July.