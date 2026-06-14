UAE unveils AI and data authority to create 'faster and smarter' government

The UAE on Sunday unveiled a federal body to harness artificial intelligence and public data with a mission to build "the government of the future”.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority, which will report directly the UAE Cabinet.

Sheikh Mohammed said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, will serve as its chairman.

Mr Al Olama has been at the forefront of the UAE's drive to unlock the potential of the advanced technology since becoming the world's first AI minister in 2017.

"Our goal is a government that is faster, smarter and always one step ahead – one that uses technology to serve people and build a better future for the next generation,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

"We are building the government of the future. A government that runs on data and agentic AI. One that decides faster, delivers better and never stops improving. A government built around people, not paperwork.”

Unified vision

The authority will bring under one mandate the functions previously held by three separate entities: The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; the Digital Government Sector at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; and the UAE Data Office.

It will be responsible for guiding the UAE government's wider digital and AI strategy and will propose national policies, legislation and strategies.

It will work to increase the digital economy’s contribution to the country's GDP, and manage government data to ensure its quality, availability and sharing across federal entities.

The authority will operate and develop AI-powered national data platforms to support evidence-based government decision-making.

Its mandate also covers setting standards and guidelines for data and AI management, digital transformation and government services, ensuring compliance across federal bodies, and building national capabilities in artificial intelligence and digital transformation through research, development and technical advisory services.

It will seek to strengthen international partnerships across the fields of AI, data and digital government and to support cybersecurity efforts.

AI-powered plans take shape

The UAE last month introduced a first wave of AI agents to boost government services.

Sheikh Mohammed said the tools would be used in tax auditing, procurement, customer happiness and technical support.

It marked a significant step forward in the UAE's goal to deliver half of all government services through Agentic AI within two years.

Sheikh Mohammed said more than 400 officials have responsibility for the strategy and ensuring that the UAE leads the world in adopting the platform.

The UAE plans to train 80,000 workers – from ministers to junior employees – in the use of AI agents.

It will focus on raising AI capabilities in five categories, covering leadership, technical skills, specialist roles, the general workforce and additional support for trainers. A dedicated digital platform, powered by agentic AI, will be developed to assist federal employees through personalised learning suited to their role and skill set.