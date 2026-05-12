Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviews plan for half of UAE government services to be AI in two years

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed a project to see half of UAE government services using AI agents within two years.

Integrating AI into government work is a strategic priority which further strengthens the UAE’s global leadership in advanced government models that prioritise people, accelerate delivery, and improve government efficiency, Sheikh Mohammed said, reported state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mohammed was updated on the scheme by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the presence of Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; along with a number of senior officials at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

“In a rapidly evolving world, the UAE Government has chosen to lead the shift towards integrating AI into its daily work, a government that operates and serves people around the clock. AI now helps design programmes and policies, develop solutions, deliver services, and support decision making, ensuring the highest quality of service,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Our teams are leading this national transformation. Their ability to work with future technologies is key to our success. Our ambitions are boundless, and the road ahead demands even greater determination worthy of the UAE’s name.”