UAE launches first batch of AI agents to aid tax audits and customer service

The UAE on Wednesday launched a first wave of AI agents to boost government services as it seeks to put bold plans into action to champion the use of the advanced technology.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the tools would be used in tax auditing, procurement, customer happiness and technical support.

Sheikh Mohammed made the announcement after leading the government's national retreat in Abu Dhabi, alongside Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and several officials from across government.

It marks a significant step forward in the UAE's goal to deliver half of all government services through Agentic AI within two years.

Sheikh Mohammed said more than 400 officials have responsibility for the strategy and ensuring that the UAE leads the world in adopting the platform.

“What we are building today, under the supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and with the support of our national teams, is not just a government project, but a model that will inspire the world," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Technology must serve people and enhance quality of life. This remains the UAE’s enduring commitment to future generations.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said the Emirates was at the forefront of efforts to develop a new "global model for the governments of the future".

"We are working to harness technology to serve humanity and enhance the quality of life, and with our national competencies, we are establishing an Emirati leadership that will drive the global transformation in artificial intelligence," Sheikh Mansour wrote on X.

How will AI agents be put to work?

The project aims to utilise AI agents – an autonomous model of AI capable of making decisions and achieving specific goals with limited supervision – to reshape government delivery.

Procurement AI agents will support teams involved with purchasing goods and services for use by the state by streamlining sourcing and improving workflows while raising overall operational efficiency and speed.

The tax auditing agent is designed to enhance data verification and review processes, which is expected to improve compliance and audit speed.

The customer happiness AI agent will provide service agents with swift access to essential information to enable faster and more efficient responses to customers.

The technical support AI agent will manage IT services and assist technical teams in resolving system challenges more effectively.

Extensive training programme

The UAE Cabinet on Monday unveiled plans to train 80,000 workers – from ministers to junior employees – in the use of AI agents.

It will focus on raising AI capabilities in five categories, covering leadership, technical skills, specialist roles, the general workforce and additional support for trainers. A dedicated digital platform, powered by agentic AI, will be developed to assist federal employees through personalised learning suited to their role and skillset.

Wednesday’s national retreat brought together hundreds of government leaders and officials in a series of workshops to chart agentic AI adoption,