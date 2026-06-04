UAE is magnet for AI professionals as countries compete for skilled workers

As countries race to build AI economies, attracting skilled workers is becoming as important as investing in infrastructure or computing power.

New figures from Stanford University’s 2026 AI Index Report show the UAE ranked second globally for net AI talent migration in 2025, making it a leading destination for workers with specialised artificial intelligence skills.

The report, based on LinkedIn data, measures the movement of AI professionals across borders relative to the size of each country’s workforce. Luxembourg ranks first globally, while the UAE is placed ahead of Australia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Singapore.

The UAE recorded a net inflow of 4.4 AI professionals per 10,000 LinkedIn members, compared with 1.22 in the United States and 1.04 in the United Kingdom.

The findings highlight how AI professionals are becoming increasingly mobile as companies and governments race to secure the expertise needed to develop and deploy the technology.

Although the United States continues to dominate AI investment, start-ups and research output, Stanford researchers noted that smaller countries are becoming increasingly competitive in attracting international talent.

The report suggests economies such as Luxembourg, the UAE and Singapore are increasingly punching above their weight despite having far smaller populations than traditional technology powerhouses.

The UAE’s rise comes amid a wider national push into artificial intelligence. The country has invested heavily in AI infrastructure, education and research, while AI-related roles accounted for almost 3 per cent of all job postings in 2025. The report also highlighted strong AI adoption rates among residents and workers, placing the UAE among the world’s most active AI economies.

The report also highlights persistent gender disparities across the global AI workforce. Men continue to account for the majority of AI professionals in most countries, typically representing between 65 per cent and 75 per cent of the sector. In the United States, women account for 34.3 per cent of AI talent compared with 65.7 per cent for men.

The wider impact of AI on employment is heavily debated. Researchers continue to explore how AI is changing productivity, reshaping workplace tasks and altering demand for skills.

What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that access to skilled AI workers is emerging as a defining competitive advantage in the global AI race.