Dubai to open two-lane bridge to improve Trade Centre traffic

A new two-lane bridge aimed at improving traffic flow in and around the Dubai World Trade Centre area will open on Friday, the city's Roads and Transport Authority has announced.

It forms part of a Dh633 million ($172 million) masterplan to address congestion on one of the emirate's busiest traffic routes, especially during major exhibitions and events at DWTC.

Providing a direct route for traffic from DWTC and One Central towards Al Mustaqbal Street and Za’abeel Palace Street, the 500m bridge has been designed to ease pressure on surrounding roads.

The RTA said it expects the bridge to reduce travel times between DWTC and the junction of Al Mustaqbal Street and Za’abeel Palace Street from about 10 minutes to two minutes during major events.

The new bridge forms part of Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project. Announced in October 2024 with the aim of benefitting about 500,000 residents and visitors, it runs from Al Mustaqbal Street's intersection with Za’abeel Palace Street to Financial Centre Street.

The project's final bridge, which will serve traffic coming from Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street, will open in October, RTA chairman and director general Mattar Al Tayer said.

He described the overall scheme as “strategically significant”, given its location at the heart of a busy district that includes DWTC and DIFC, and its links to Downtown Dubai with Business Bay.

It includes 2,000m of bridges and tunnels and the expansion of Al Mustaqbal Street from three to four lanes in each direction.

The integrated plan also involves upgrading the World Trade Centre Roundabout, where works are “progressing rapidly, and completion has exceeded 85 per cent”, Mr Al Tayer said.

“Beyond improving traffic efficiency, the project will enhance access to key financial, business and events destinations, support investment, trade and tourism flows, and strengthen the area’s readiness to keep pace with economic growth and host major global events,” he said.

“This will enhance Dubai’s competitiveness and appeal as a global business and financial hub, while emphasising the role of roads and transport infrastructure in supporting the economy and development.”

Once completed, the project will increase the capacity of Al Mustaqbal Street by 33 per cent, from 6,600 to 8,800 vehicles per hour in both directions, and reduce journey times along the road from 13 minutes to six minutes, the RTA said.