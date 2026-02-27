Bridge opens at one of Dubai's busiest traffic hotspots

A 1,000-metre bridge has opened near Dubai's World Trade Centre, which the emirate's transport authority says will greatly reduce the amount of time drivers spend in traffic.

The structure comprises two lanes with a design capacity of 3,000 vehicles per hour, and serves traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street towards Al Karama and Deira, said the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Completion of the project is expected to reduce journey time from six minutes to one, while delays at the intersection will be reduced from 12 minutes to 90 seconds.

“The World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project is one of the most strategic intersection upgrades in Dubai’s road network," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

"The intersection links Sheikh Zayed Road with five major arterial corridors: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street and Al Majlis Street."

Work is continuing on two additional bridges serving traffic from Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street. Both bridges are scheduled for opening in October, added Mr Al Tayer.

The project serves several major commercial, residential and development areas, according to the RTA.

It also serves the Dubai International Financial Centre and enhances connectivity across districts including Zabeel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Mankhool.

The total number of beneficiaries is estimated to be more than half a million residents and visitors.