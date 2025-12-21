Dubai opens two bridges to ease traffic in Trade Centre

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday opened two bridges in the Trade Centre area.
The bridges serve traffic from 2nd December Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street, which connects to Al Mustaqbal Street.
Each bridge has two lanes in both directions, with a combined length of 2,000 metres and a total capacity of about 6,000 vehicles an hour. There will be a total of five bridges in the Trade Centre project.
Mattar Al Tayer, the authority’s director general, said: “Trade Centre Roundabout is one of the major intersections in Dubai, linking Sheikh Zayed Road with five streets: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Majlis Street.
“The project, with a total cost exceeding Dh696 million ($264 million), includes the construction of five bridges with a combined length of 5,000 metres, in addition to converting the existing roundabout into an at-grade intersection. The project enhances traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards 2nd December Street, as well as traffic movement from Al Mustaqbal Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road in the southbound direction.”
He added: “Work on the project is progressing faster than the approved schedule, reflecting the RTA’s commitment to residents’ mobility. Overall project completion has reached nearly 50 per cent and will initiate a phased opening.”
The project serves a wide range of commercial, residential, and development areas, most notably Dubai World Trade Centre, which has been the region’s largest international events and exhibitions venue for more than four decades and hosts major global exhibitions and conferences such as Gitex and Arabian Travel Market.
The project also serves DIFC in addition to communities such as Zabeel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya, and Al Mankhool. The number of beneficiaries is estimated at more than half a million residents and visitors.
'Young girls thinking of big ideas'
Words come easy for aspiring writer Afra Al Muhairb. The business side of books, on the other hand, is entirely foreign to the 16-year-old Emirati. So, she followed her father’s advice and enroled in the Abu Dhabi Education Council’s summer entrepreneurship course at Abu Dhabi University hoping to pick up a few new skills.
“Most of us have this dream of opening a business,” said Afra, referring to her peers are “young girls thinking of big ideas.”
In the three-week class, pupils are challenged to come up with a business and develop an operational and marketing plan to support their idea. But, the learning goes far beyond sales and branding, said teacher Sonia Elhaj.
“It’s not only about starting up a business, it’s all the meta skills that goes with it -- building self confidence, communication,” said Ms Elhaj. “It’s a way to coach them and to harness ideas and to allow them to be creative. They are really hungry to do this and be heard. They are so happy to be actually doing something, to be engaged in creating something new, not only sitting and listening and getting new information and new knowledge. Now they are applying that knowledge.”
Afra’s team decided to focus their business idea on a restaurant modelled after the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Each level would have a different international cuisine and all the meat would be halal. The pupils thought of this after discussing a common problem they face when travelling abroad.
“Sometimes we find the struggle of finding halal food, so we just eat fish and cheese, so it’s hard for us to spend 20 days with fish and cheese,” said Afra. “So we made this tower so every person who comes – from Africa, from America – they will find the right food to eat.”
How to apply for a drone permit
- Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
- Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
- Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
- Submit their request
What are the regulations?
- Fly it within visual line of sight
- Never over populated areas
- Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
- Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
- Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
- Should have a live feed of the drone flight
- Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
MATCH INFO
Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE).
Second leg
Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm
Games on BeIN Sports
Results
United States beat UAE by three wickets
United States beat Scotland by 35 runs
UAE v Scotland – no result
United States beat UAE by 98 runs
Scotland beat United States by four wickets
Fixtures
Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland
Admission is free
