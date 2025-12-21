Dubai opens two bridges to ease traffic in Trade Centre

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday opened two bridges in the Trade Centre area.

The bridges serve traffic from 2nd December Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Majlis Street, which connects to Al Mustaqbal Street.

Each bridge has two lanes in both directions, with a combined length of 2,000 metres and a total capacity of about 6,000 vehicles an hour. There will be a total of five bridges in the Trade Centre project.

Mattar Al Tayer, the authority’s director general, said: “Trade Centre Roundabout is one of the major intersections in Dubai, linking Sheikh Zayed Road with five streets: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Majlis Street.

“The project, with a total cost exceeding Dh696 million ($264 million), includes the construction of five bridges with a combined length of 5,000 metres, in addition to converting the existing roundabout into an at-grade intersection. The project enhances traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road towards 2nd December Street, as well as traffic movement from Al Mustaqbal Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road in the southbound direction.”

He added: “Work on the project is progressing faster than the approved schedule, reflecting the RTA’s commitment to residents’ mobility. Overall project completion has reached nearly 50 per cent and will initiate a phased opening.”

The project serves a wide range of commercial, residential, and development areas, most notably Dubai World Trade Centre, which has been the region’s largest international events and exhibitions venue for more than four decades and hosts major global exhibitions and conferences such as Gitex and Arabian Travel Market.

The project also serves DIFC in addition to communities such as Zabeel, Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya, and Al Mankhool. The number of beneficiaries is estimated at more than half a million residents and visitors.

