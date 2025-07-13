Dubai unveils Dh633 million plan to cut congestion in busy financial hub

Dubai's transport authority on Sunday awarded a contract for a Dh633 million ($172 million) road scheme aimed at cutting congestion on one of the emirate's busiest traffic routes.

The Al Mustaqbal Street development project – which stretches from Zabeel Palace Street to Financial Centre Street – will involve the construction of three tunnels able to serve a combined 9,000 cars per hour, said the Roads and Transport Authority.

A 450 metre-long, two lane bridge is also to be built, which will service traffic from Dubai World Trade Centre to the intersection of Zabeel Palace Street and Al Mustaqbal Street.

Al Mustaqbal Street will be expanded from three lanes to four lanes in both directions, from its intersection from Financial Street to Zabeel Palace Street, in road widening works covering 3,500 metres.

The major revamp will increase capacity from 6,600 vehicles to 8,800 vehicles per hour and aims to slash average travel times from 13 minutes to six minutes.

Under the initiative, pedestrian walkways will be upgraded, a dedicated cycling track will be created and additional lighting and public spaces will be established to enhance the look of the area.

The RTA did not disclose further details on the major contract and did not state when the works are expected to be completed.

Boosting traffic flow

The road works are part of a wider Dubai World Trade Centre Roundabout masterplan, which will improve connectivity to the Sheikh Zayed Road, the emirate's main transport link.

The project − which was first announced in October − is set to benefit about 500,000 residents and visitors.

“Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project forms part of a broader project that includes the development of the Trade Centre Roundabout, with construction works having commenced in the last quarter of the year,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

“The project will serve several key commercial, residential and development zones, most notably the Dubai World Trade Centre, which has been the region's premier venue for international events and exhibitions for over four decades.

“It will further enhance connectivity to key areas, including Zabeel, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay.”

The emirate has embarked on a significant road building strategy in recent years in an effort to ensure the emirate's transport infrastructure can keep pace with a booming population, which is fast approaching 4 million.

Dubai's government is set to invest heavily in infrastructure in the years ahead as it sets its sights on growing its population to 5.8 million by 2040.

In October, the emirate unveiled its largest government budget for 2025-2027, with spending of Dh272 billion.

In 2025, expenditure is set at Dh86.26 billion, with 46 per cent to be spent on infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transport systems and renewable energy centres, as well as the Al Maktoum Airport development.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.