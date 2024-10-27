Dubai's Trade Centre roundabout for transformation as part of Dh696m roads project

Dubai's Trade Centre Roundabout connecting Sheikh Zayed Road with five main roads will undergo an upgrade as part of a Dh696 million project, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced. The Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project will feature five bridges spanning 5,000 metres in total and will become a bridged intersection. Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA, said it will “cut the delay time from 12 minutes to 90 seconds, and shorten the travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from six minutes to just one minute”. The Trade Centre Roundabout currently connects Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street and Al Mustaqbal Street. The project should “improve traffic flow from Sheikh Zayed Road to 2nd December Street, and the southbound traffic from Al Mustaqbal Street to Sheikh Zayed Road,” the RTA announcement said. It should also ease traffic from 2nd December Street (Jumeirah and Al Satwa) to Al Majles Street leading to Al Mustaqbal Street (serving DWTC and DIFC), and from Sheikh Rashid Street to Deira. And it should reduce congestion on upper-level bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street. Mr Al Tayer added that the work is part of a “broader development plan that also includes Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project, which will be awarded this November”. He said the project will “serve various key locations including the DWTC, and DIFC, as well as communities like Zabeel, Al Satwa, Karama, Jafiliya, and Mankhool, benefiting more than half a million residents and visitors”. RTA recently awarded the contract for Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project that includes upgrading four major intersections and constructing bridges spanning 4,300 metres together with roads extending 14km. It will serve residential and development areas with a projected population of more than 420,000 people by 2030. It is expected to reduce the travel time from 20 minutes to five and improve the traffic flow by 75 per cent, the RTA said. Additionally, the project coincides with the opening of all phases of Al Khail Road Development Project, which includes the construction of bridges extending 3,300 metres and the widening of lanes running 6,820 metres across seven different locations along Al Khail Road. This project is expected to reduce the travel time by 30 per cent and increase the capacity of current intersections and bridges by approximately 19,600 vehicles per hour.