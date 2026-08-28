Death of the Pastor’s Wife: The true story behind Netflix’s Mica Miller documentary

Editor’s note: This article contains discussions of suicide and domestic abuse.

When Mica Miller’s body was found in a North Carolina state park in April 2024, questions quickly began to swirl around the death of the 30-year-old pastor’s wife.

Ten days later, authorities announced that she had died by suicide. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said its conclusion was based on surveillance footage, interviews, physical evidence and an examination by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

But the ruling did little to end interest in the case. Mica had been separating from her husband, South Carolina pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller, and had repeatedly contacted police in the months before her death with allegations that she was being followed and harassed. She had also found a tracking device on her car and told police she was “afraid for her life”.

More than two years later, her story is the subject of Netflix’s three-part documentary Death of the Pastor’s Wife, released on Wednesday. The series retraces Mica’s life, her relationship with Miller and the circumstances surrounding her death, using previously unseen footage and accounts from friends and family.

Who was Mica Miller?

Mica Miller was the worship leader at the Solid Rock Church. Netflix Show caption: Mica Miller was the worship leader at the Solid Rock Church.…

Born Mica Francis in 1994 in Wichita, Kansas, she was one of six siblings. After her family moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, she became heavily involved with Solid Rock Church, and became a prominent member of the worship or music team.

She later worked as John-Paul’s personal assistant and as a babysitter for his family. Before long, the pair, who were both married at the time, began an affair. They eventually married in November 2017, when Mica was 23 and he was 38.

But behind the public image of the couple, their marriage soon began deteriorating.

What happened to Mica and JP Miller’s marriage?

By 2023, Mica was trying to leave the marriage.

Friends and family members interviewed in Death of the Pastor’s Wife allege that John-Paul was controlling during their relationship and had affairs. Mica’s close friend Charlotte Korn recalls in the documentary that John-Paul's rules extended even to something as ordinary as when friends could call her.

“Mica told me multiple times, ‘Don’t call me before 11am, unless I call you first. John-Paul does not like it if I get out of bed before him'.”

Mica filed for divorce in October 2023, although the case was subsequently dismissed. In the months that followed, she made numerous reports to police alleging that she was being harassed and monitored.

Solid Rock Church in South Carolina, US. Netflix Show caption: Solid Rock Church in South Carolina, US. Netflix

Among her allegations was the discovery of a GPS tracking device on her car. She also reported finding a razor blade on one of her tyres and said she was receiving messages from John-Paul that appeared to show he knew about her movements.

In March 2024, she sought a restraining order against her estranged husband. At about the same period, during one interaction with police, she said she was “afraid for her life”.

Mica filed for separation again on April 15, 2024.

Less than two weeks later, on April 27, her body was found at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina. Her death was subsequently ruled a suicide.

Why did Mica Miller’s death attract so much attention?

The official finding did not stop the case from attracting national attention.

Much of the scrutiny centred not on the evidence surrounding Mica’s death, but on what had allegedly happened during the months and years before it.

Her previous reports to police, the tracking device discovered on her car and her attempts to separate from her husband all became public. Mica’s relatives and friends have also spoken publicly about their concerns and, despite being ruled a suicide, several of those interviewed in the Netflix series directly blame Miller for her death, arguing that his alleged treatment of her drove her to take her own life.

The official ruling that Mica died by suicide has not changed, while John-Paul has not been charged with causing her death.

What has JP Miller been charged with?

John-Paul Miller preaching at Solid Rock Church. Netflix Show caption: John-Paul Miller preaching at Solid Rock Church. Netflix

In December 2025, a federal grand jury indicted Miller on two counts: cyber-stalking and making false statements to federal investigators. Neither charge accuses him of causing Mica’s death.

Federal prosecutors instead allege that Miller engaged in a pattern of harassment against his wife between November 2022 and her death in April 2024.

The indictment alleges that he sent unwanted communications, interfered with Mica’s finances and daily life, caused tracking devices to be placed on her vehicle and contacted her more than 50 times in a single day on one occasion.

Prosecutors also allege that he posted a nude photograph of Mica online without her consent and damaged the tyres of her vehicle.

The second charge relates to statements Miller allegedly made to federal investigators. Prosecutors claim that he lied when questioned about damaging Mica’s tyres.

Miller pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He remains free on a $100,000 bond, and his federal trial, which has been postponed several times, is currently scheduled for October.

What is Death of the Pastor’s Wife about?

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Death of the Pastor’s Wife is a three-part documentary series directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro, whose previous work includes Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal and American Murder: Gabby Petito.

Rather than focusing only on Mica’s final days, the series traces her relationship with the church and John-Paul, who she first met when she was 13 years old.

The filmmakers built much of the documentary around an extensive archive left behind by Mica, which her family gave them permission to access. It includes videos spanning several years of her life, as well as her private journals.

“We had archival of Mica, video of her spanning years, so we could really see how she was growing up in the church, her talent with music, and worship and her faith,” Nason says. “We leaned into the archival to speak for itself.”

Her journals offered another window into her life and experiences, with Nason saying they “really showed the most private and interior part of her”.

The documentary largely tells the story through Mica’s family, friends and others who knew the couple. A disclaimer at the end of the series notes that John-Paul declined to take part.

“What stayed with us about Mica’s story was how hard she seemed to be fighting to be heard,” Nason and Gasparro said in a statement.

“We felt it was important to look closely at what she was experiencing and give the people who loved her the space to tell the story of the woman they knew. We made this series to ask difficult questions, listen closely to Mica’s own voice, and make sure that what she was trying to say is not forgotten.”