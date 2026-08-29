Liverpool agree £123 million fee for PSG's Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have agreed a fee worth potentially £123 million for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola.

The 23-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in Liverpool over the weekend, but the deal will not go through in time for him to be available for Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

PSG initially valued the France international at £145m, but the Reds have agreed a package worth an initial £106m with £17m in potential add-ons.

Barcola, a wide forward who likes to operate on the left, could put Cody Gakpo's Anfield future in doubt.

The Netherlands international had been on Tottenham Hotspur's radar before the North London club raided Manchester City for Savio and Omar Marmoush earlier this week.

That, in turn, has potentially opened up a place in City's squad for another wide forward, with City now also credited with an interest in Gakpo.

Speaking before Saturday's game against Forest, Reds boss Andoni Iraola, when asked about Gakpo's future, said he "cannot guarantee anything" but wants to keep the 27-year-old at the club.

"[Gakpo] has been very good since he came back from the World Cup and his holiday, with a very good attitude. I hope we can keep him at that level because I think he has been very influential in our games," Iraola said.

Liverpool have been unsuccessful thus far in their bids to sign two other wingers, Yankuba Minteh of Brighton and Ismailia Sarr from Crystal Palace.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported £38.5m and has won three Ligue 1 titles, two Uefa Champions League titles, the French Cup twice, as well as the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

He starred for France at this summer's World Cup, scoring three goals as Les Bleus finished fourth.

Barcola is also able to operate on the right side of a front three, helping to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah's departure to Trabzonspor.

He is an international teammate of Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike, who is still recovering from an Achilles injury and is expected to be sidelined for several more months.

When the deal goes through, factoring in the maximum fee for Barcola, Liverpool's spending this summer will reach almost £215m.

The Anfield club have already forked out £55m to Rennes for defender Jeremy Jacquet, £34m for Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, £2.6m on Austria Vienna defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe and taken Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona.