Savinho completes Spurs switch, Omar Marmoush set to follow and who else could join?

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Tuesday they have completed the signing of Savinho from Manchester City for an initial fee of £75 million.

Spurs could pay a further £10m in add-ons if certain criteria are met. The Brazil international has signed a long-term deal with the North London club.

"It's taken a while but I'm very happy to be here," said Savinho.

"It's a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world.

"As soon as I spoke to the head coach [Roberto De Zerbi] I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team."

Savinho, 22, has been a long-term target for Spurs, who failed in a bid to buy him last summer.

He opted to remain at Etihad Stadium, but his game time was limited under Pep Guardiola last term when he made just seven Premier League starts.

It takes the North London club's summer spending past the £300 million mark.

Spurs summer signings

Sandro Tonali - £100 million from Newcastle United

Mateus Fernandes - £85 million from West Ham

Savinho - £75 million from Man City

Jean Paul van Hecke - £52 million from Brighton

Matteo Senesi - free transfer from Bournemouth

Andy Robertson - free transfer from Liverpool

Who else could Spurs sign?

The Premier League transfer window closes on September 1, leaving clubs with just a week to conclude any more deals.

Judging by their abject performance in a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in their season-opener, De Zerbi might need to raid the Tottenham coffers again to strengthen his squad.

Omar Marmoush of Manchester City (R) in action during the FA Community Shield match Arsenal FC against Manchester City, in Cardiff, Wales, 16 August 2026. EPA / DIMITRIS LEGAKIS Show caption: Omar Marmoush of Manchester City (R) in action during the FA…

Omar Marmoush

Spurs look set to raid Manchester City again before the summer transfer window closes.

Egyptian forward Marmoush has been given permission to speak to the club over a season-long loan and was on his way to London on Monday to undergo a medical.

Several UK outlets report that the loan includes an obligation to buy for £50 million next summer.

Following a big-money move to City in January 2025, Marmoush has often struggled to command a regular first-team berth.

He won a League Cup and FA Cup last season, but with a meagre return of three goals in 21 Premier League appearances, he has been made surplus to requirements by new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Marmoush, 27, was part of the Egypt squad that reached the last 16 of this summer's World Cup - the furthest the Pharaohs have ever gone at the global finals.

Should all parties agree to the terms, Marmoush would become the third Egyptian to represent Tottenham after Mido (2005-07) and Hossam Ghaly (2006-09).

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, front, in action against Newcastle on Sunday. Getty Images Show caption: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, front, in action against Newcastle o…

Cody Gakpo

With Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski still some way off a first-team return, De Zerbi is keen to bolster his attacking options.

In Saturday's defeat by Brentford, 19-year-old winger Mikey Moore squandered three chances to get Spurs back into the tie, highlighting De Zerbi's need for reinforcements who can pose a goal threat.

Gakpo has been on the club's radar all summer. The Liverpool forward helped the Reds win the 2024/25 Premier League title, contributing 10 goals and 18 assists across competitions.

He managed only seven goals across the entire 2025–26 campaign, but Gakpo, 27, is an experienced campaigner who was part of the Netherlands squad that took part in the 2026 World Cup in North America.

He started every match for the Oranje as they reached the last 32, scoring three goals.

It is understood that new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is keen to retain Gakpo in his squad, and the Dutchman was on target as the Reds rescued a point in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle on Sunday, scoring Liverpool's first goal of the campaign.

Pedro Neto came on as a second-half substitute in Chelsea's 3-2 win at Fulham on Monday. Getty Images Show caption: Pedro Neto came on as a second-half substitute in Chelsea's …

Pedro Neto

The Portuguese winger started on the bench as Chelsea won their Monday night match against Fulham, where a new-look front three of Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer were all on target.

Pedro, 26, joined the Blues from Wolves in 2024 for £54 million, signing a seven-year contract.

Although there has been the occasional glimpse of his undoubted talent, Neto, who was part of Portugal's squad at this summer's World Cup, playing in five games, is yet to truly fulfil his potential in West London.

With the spate of new arrivals at Stamford Bridge in attacking positions, Neto could find himself down the pecking order and an attractive proposition for Spurs.

Given Saturday's lacklustre performance, Tottenham desperately need forward players who can turn De Zerbi's quick attacks into decisive moments.