Fabinho relishing Liverpool reunion with Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor

Brazil midfielder Fabinho says it will be a “special feeling” to play alongside his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in Turkey.

The 32-year-old is expected to finalise a free transfer to Trabzonspor this week to reunite with Salah, who joined the Black Sea outfit in the summer after nine years at Anfield.

Fabinho is a free agent himself after ending a three-year stay in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad. He was a key part of the team that won a Pro League and King's Cup domestic double in 2025. He was also part of the Brazil squad at the 2026 World Cup.

“Playing with Salah again is a very special feeling. Besides being a great player, and perhaps more importantly, he is also a great person,” Fabinho told beIN Sports.

“We played together for five years. Despite everything we achieved, he still works hard to be the best and gives everything he has for the team.”

Fabinho played alongside Salah between 2018 and 2023 at Liverpool and won a clean sweep of domestic honours as well as the Uefa Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Salah made a surprise move to Trabzon last month and got both his first goals and his first win at the weekend. The Egyptian star scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Istanbul ⁠Basaksehir.

The forward, 34, failed to find the net in his first two games – a 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa and a 1-0 defeat to Ferencvaros in the Uefa Cup playoffs - but had – standout game against Basaksehir, bagging a brace and seeing two more goals ruled out.

Making his first league start after appearing as a substitute in Trabzonspor's season opener, Salah put his side ahead in the eighth minute, capitalising after Basaksehir goalkeeper Muhammed Sengezer failed to hold on to the ball.

Basaksehir's Eldor Shomurodov equalised from the penalty spot in the 19th minute, but Salah restored Trabzonspor's lead three minutes into the second half, bursting down the right, exchanging passes with Ernest Muci and slotting the ​ball into the far ‌corner.

Salah ⁠had a stoppage-time effort ​chalked off for a foul in ​the build-up, and another ruled out for offside ⁠when he found the empty net from long ⁠range with the goalkeeper upfield for a corner.

Salah will look to help Trabzonspor overturn a 1-0 deficit when they travel to Budapest for the second leg against Ferencvaros on Thursday night.