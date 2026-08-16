Mohamed Salah debuts as substitute during 'sad and difficult' draw for Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah's debut for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super ​Lig did not go exactly as planned as the Egyptian great came on as a substitute during a 1-1 draw against Kasimpasa.

Trabzonspor took the lead in the first half through ⁠Noah Saviolo before Kasimpasa's Adrian Benedyczak ​levelled ⁠from the ‌penalty spot in the second half.

Salah, ​who joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer after nine seasons at Liverpool, was introduced in the 58th minute shortly after Kasimpasa scored the equaliser.

The Egypt star helped create a number of openings for the visiting side but Trabzonspor were unable to find a way through.

“It's a sad and difficult start today. It ​was a game we ‌had to be ⁠victorious in, but ​we couldn't succeed. Thursday is ​really ‌important, we play a match in Europe, and ⁠the opponent is far better than ⁠us,” Trabzonspor coach Fatih Tekke said.

Trabzonspor, who finished third in the Super Lig last season and won the Turkish Cup, face Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Europa League play-off round on Thursday.

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Tekke said the team must regroup quickly and raise their level significantly.

“This is not about Trabzonspor’s current season, but about the future of the team, especially the next five weeks and the next five matches.

“We did not start the match well, but in the first half we were better than we had planned,” he added. “The mistake that happened is unacceptable, and we have to avoid it.”

Salah joined Trabzonspor with much fanfare after concluding a huge successful spell at Liverpool.

Upon joining, Salah said he had joined the league to win.

“The last couple of days, it's an experience I never had in my life. I just want to thank every one of you for being here today and yesterday. You showed me so much love and I never expected that reception,” Salah had said.

“I am here to win. I want to win something with this club because you guys showed me so much love and I really, really appreciate that.

“I want to thank the president, of course, for making it happen. I am very happy to be here, and I can't wait to see you all in the pitch again.”

Trabzonspor pulled off a coup in signing Salah, 34, last month after the Egyptian forward concluded a nine-year stay at Anfield.

Salah had a memorable summer World Cup as Egypt reached the last 16, while Nunez's lack of football cost him a place in Uruguay's squad.