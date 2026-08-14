Dubai Run and Dubai Ride 2026 dates revealed for Fitness Challenge

Dubai Fitness Challenge is returning for its 10th season this October.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the 2026 event will take place between October 31 to November 29.

The month-long challenge invites residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days, in a citywide series of free events, classes and community activities.

Perhaps the best-known and most popular events are Dubai Ride and Dubai Run, which between them attract hundreds of thousands of participants each year.

Here are some events to look forward to or sign up for.

Dubai Ride: November 1

Previous slide Next slide The Dubai Fitness Challenge's annual Dubai Ride took place on Sunday morning. All Photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The Dubai Fitness Challenge's annual Dubai Ride took place o…

Annual race is a flagship event in Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's 30x30 challenge Show caption: Annual race is a flagship event in Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamme…

Cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities were welcomed to take part in the free-to-attend event Show caption: Cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities were welcomed to …

The the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road was closed by the RTA from 3am until 10am on Sunday to allow for cyclists to navigate the route Show caption: The the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road was closed by the RTA from…

A puppy participant in the Dubai Ride Show caption: A puppy participant in the Dubai Ride

The ride started in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route passing the Museum of the Future Show caption: The ride started in the early hours of Sunday morning, with …

The flat 4km Downtown family route followed Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard Show caption: The flat 4km Downtown family route followed Sheikh Mohammed …

Cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 Show caption: Cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as…

In 2024, 37,130 people were registered for the event. Organisers are yet to announce 2025 numbers Show caption: In 2024, 37,130 people were registered for the event. Organi…

The race began at 5am, with several starting points along Sheikh Zayed Road Show caption: The race began at 5am, with several starting points along Sh…

Cars from the Dubai Police super fleet shut Sheikh Zayed Road Show caption: Cars from the Dubai Police super fleet shut Sheikh Zayed Roa…

A participant takes part flying the UAE flag Show caption: A participant takes part flying the UAE flag

The Museum of the Future at sunrise Show caption: The Museum of the Future at sunrise

The Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle Show caption: The Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up a…

The 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to exercise for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days Show caption: The 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to exercise for a…

A creative participant takes part in the Dubai Ride Show caption: A creative participant takes part in the Dubai Ride































The 2026 Dubai Ride will be held on Sunday, November 1, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main thoroughfare, into a car-free cycling track.

Similar to previous years, there will be two routes available, starting with a 4km family-friendly route around Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. More experienced riders can take on the more challenging 12km circuit. All participants will need to pre-register, with details set to be released soon.

A total of 40,327 cyclists turned out for the event last year, up from 37,130 people in 2024.

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle: November 7

Stand-up paddleboarders during the 2024 Dubai Paddle at Hatta. Photo: Dubai Fitness Challenge Show caption: Stand-up paddleboarders during the 2024 Dubai Paddle at Hatt…

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle will return to Hatta, its home since launching in 2023, on November 7 and November 8, giving attendees the chance to enjoy complimentary stand-up paddle boarding sessions with a mountainous backdrop.

Dubai Run: November 22

This year Dubai Run is taking place on November 22. Launched in 2019, the mass-participation event turns Sheikh Zayed Road into a temporary running track, with tens of thousands of people taking to one of the city’s most recognisable thoroughfares.

With both 5km and 10km courses available, the run will start at 6.30am, while all runners must finish by 9am when the road will reopen to car traffic. Anyone looking to take part will need to register, and details of how to do this will be released soon.

The free event is open to runners of all ages and abilities, with last year's run attracting a record 307,000 runners.

Dubai Yoga: November 29

Dubai Yoga will be held on November 29 at Zabeel Park, as the grand finale to the month-long fitness festival. Attendees can attend the event with the Dubai’s skyline setting the scene for an uplifting sunset session. Open to beginners and experienced yogis alike, the event aims to bring movement, mindfulness and community together.

Fitness zones

In addition to one-off events, Dubai Fitness Challenge is known for putting up Fitness Villages and Fitness Hubs replete with additional activities and challenges.

In support, many establishments also offer free or subsidised classes and sport sessions, in addition to a packed calendar of community-led wellness activities. This year's locations are yet to be revealed, with past zones set up at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and JLT among other communities.