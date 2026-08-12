  • Yemen says six killed in Houthi attack on vessel in Bab Al Mandeb
  • US and Iran close to arrangement, says Pakistan defence minister
  • US forces fire on and halt cargo ship in Gulf of Oman, Centcom says
  • Strait of Hormuz traffic falls to seven vessels a day
  • Qatar says Oman-Iran talks on Hormuz at advanced stage
Updated: August 12, 2026, 5:33 AM