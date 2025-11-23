Thousands take over Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run 2025

Thousands of runners took over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning for the seventh Dubai Run.

One of the flagship events of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, the free event was open to runners of all ages and abilities, with the first wave of runners setting off at 4am.

Participants chose between two routes – 5km or 10km – both offering rare views of Dubai’s landmarks from the city busiest motorway.

The shorter trail began near the Museum of the Future, passing Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, before concluding near Dubai Mall, while the longer 10km run started near the museum, but crossed Dubai Canal Bridge before looping along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate.

Runners take part in the Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road,as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National. Thousands of runners – of all ages – took over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning for the seventh Dubai Run. Sheikh Zayed Road was closed to traffic in the early hours and was due to reopen at 10.30am Participants chose between two routes – 5km or 10km – both offering rare views of Dubai’s landmarks from the motorway Paragliders flew over participants adding excitement The free event was open to runners of all ages and abilities, with the first wave of runners setting off at 4am Some runners were determined to ensure it was a fun event Runners take part in the Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road A runner at the event Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle Paragliders add to the colourful spectacle. Last year, Dubai Run attracted a record 278,000 runners

Paragliders soared above Sheikh Zayed Road, adding to the excitement.

Sheikh Zayed Road was closed to traffic in the early hours and reopened at 8.30am.

Dubai Media Office released a timelapse video of the event on Sunday, showing a sea of runners taking over Sheikh Zayed Road, next to Museum of the Future.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, launched Dubai Fitness Challenge in 2017 to encourage residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle.

Also called the 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to do at least 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sports sessions in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.

Last year, Dubai Run had 278,000 participants, the highest number recorded since the event began. Organisers are yet to release the number from this year's event.

