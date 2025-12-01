Dubai Yoga took place at Zabeel Park on Sunday, marking the end of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025. Photo: Dubai Fitness Challenge
Lifestyle

Sunset Yoga brings thousands together to wrap up Dubai Fitness Challenge for 2025

Final flagship event at Zabeel Park ends with firework display

Hayley Kadrou
Hayley Kadrou

December 01, 2025

Thousands gathered at Zabeel Park to participate in a group yoga event marking the end of this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Hosted by Yash Yoga, a yoga instructor who recently took part in the Dubai Run, Sunday's event was free to attend, with separate zones for women, families and People of Determination.

Visitors were invited to engage in mindfulness and yoga stretches, with the Dubai skyline as a scenic backdrop. After the sunset yoga session, skies lit up with a surprise firework display.

Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and encourages residents to get moving for at least half an hour per day for 30 consecutive days. Flagship events have included Dubai Run, Dubai Ride and Stand Up Paddle.

Ahead of the challenge, which began on November 1, Alreem Alredha, manager of Dubai Fitness Challenge at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, told The National about the impact the initiative has had on the city.

Highlighting the growth of Dubai Fitness Challenge, she said the there were 760,000 participants in 2017 and 2.7 million last year.

The number of participants this year has yet to be announced, but Alredha believes the impact will be felt beyond the winter. “It's become a part of everyone's daily life,” she said. “Even in the infrastructure now, we have more cycle and running tracks – and we have more outdoor gyms.”

While physical exercise is Dubai Fitness Challenge's main purpose, Alredha is confident it can also ingrain new habits. “Having a healthier and more active population allows for more creativity and more energy in workplaces,” she said. “The end goal is positioning Dubai as a global leader in well-being.”

Updated: December 01, 2025, 8:23 AM
Fitness