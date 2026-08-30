Rare Gyrfalcon sells for Dh1.5 million at Adihex

A rare pure-white Gyrfalcon has soared into the record books after being sold for Dh1.5 million ($408,440) during the fifth round of auctions at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex).

The price paid at auction for the ultra-white, pure Gyr garmousha falcon chick made it the most expensive bird sold in the latest round of Adihex sales.

The rare falcon was bred in the US by the Mark Moglich farm, which specialises in breeding high-end raptors, including snow-white Arctic Gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, Gyr-peregrine hybrids, and Russian Siberian goshawks.

It weighs 1 kilogram and is around 42 centimetres in both height and width.

Pure Gyrfalcons are distinguished by their white plumage and exceptional physical characteristics.

“The record sale highlights the global status of Adihex auctions and underscores Abu Dhabi's role as a capital for falconry, supporting efforts to preserve authentic Emirati heritage for future generations,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and group chief executive of Adnec Group.

This year's exhibition features 55 leading domestic and international falcon-breeding farms.

Previous slide Next slide Yousif Al Hammedi, a trainer for the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, takes part in Adihex with his trusty steed, Rabdan. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Yousif Al Hammedi, a trainer for the Emirates Arabian Horse …

The UAE's passion for falconry is on display at the annual exhibition Show caption: The UAE's passion for falconry is on display at the annual e…

Adihex got under way on Friday and will this year run for 10 days to accommodate high demand Show caption: Adihex got under way on Friday and will this year run for 10…

Two young visitors learn about the UAE's long-standing traditions Show caption: Two young visitors learn about the UAE's long-standing tradi…

More than 379,000 visitors attended Adihex last year, with crowds set to flock to the capital for the 23rd event Show caption: More than 379,000 visitors attended Adihex last year, with c…

Emirati culture and customs are being preserved and promoted Show caption: Emirati culture and customs are being preserved and promoted

Houbara birds prove a hit with visitors during a flying visit Show caption: Houbara birds prove a hit with visitors during a flying visi…

Two Saluki dogs enjoy a rest during a busy opening day at Adihex Show caption: Two Saluki dogs enjoy a rest during a busy opening day at Ad…















The sale follows the winning bid placed by Bahraini falconer Salman Albalooshi last week at Adnec for a 2kg pure Gyrfalcon for Dh255,000.

Gyrfalcons are highly sought after for their hunting expertise and rarity, causing them to command huge fees at auction and in private sales.

The birds have superior physical traits for hunting, while holding immense cultural value as elite status symbols in the Middle East.

Gyrfalcons are unmatched in the bird world for their speed, precision, size and tolerance to heat.

The most prized birds win regional hunting contests for huge financial prizes, which also drive up costs and market demand.

Years of experience and expertise are required to breed the finest raptors, which require specialist care on international farms in Europe and the US.

The most expensive pure mottled Gyrfalcon sold at auction reached a price of $467,000 in 2021 at the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Riyadh.