Bidders swoop for prized falcons at Abu Dhabi auction

Falcon merchants and breeders attended auctions this weekend in Abu Dhabi, where birds of prey changed hands for tens of thousands of dirhams.

Dozens of falcons have been on sale at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, before the 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition begins on August 30.

Four of this year's eight auctions take place before the nine-day main event, which runs until September 7, with more than 1,000 falcons being assessed.

One of the first to buy a bird on Sunday night was Mubarak Al Amri, from Abu Dhabi, who collects falcons to use for hunting. He bought two falcons at the auction – bidding Dh22,000 ($5,990) and Dh38,000, respectively.

“The auction is an easy way to own the best falcons. It attracts many merchants and collectors,” he said. “Falconry is not a new practice or sport. There is a great connection between humans and these birds. In the past, life was harsh, birds were used for hunting to provide food to people. Pedigree birds of prey decorate the country's logos. It is sign of pride.”

The auctions were taking place ahead of Adihex later this month. Victor Besa / The National

Hunting for deals

Saif Al Meqbaly, 48, from Abu Dhabi, was also among those looking for a prized bird of prey. He already owns three birds and uses them for hunting and in competitions.

“I have been in love with falcons for the past 32 years,” he said. “The auction is a gateway to meet and get to know other enthusiasts in the UAE and around the globe.

“Collecting falcons is a hobby of our fathers and ancestors. We have a strong bond with these birds. Falcons are part of our heritage and tradition.”

The second round of the auction takes place from August 23 to 24. The remaining events will be held on August 30 and 31, with the final auctions scheduled for September 6 and 7.

For 4,000 years, Bedouin in the UAE and the wider Arabian Peninsula have practised falconry as a form of hunting. It remains a popular sport and pastime and is a key feature of the UAE’s identity.

In 2023, a prized falcon fetched Dh600,000 at an auction held during the exhibition. A year earlier, a bidder spent Dh1.01 million for a Pure Gyr American ultra-white falcon.

In addition to in-person falcon auctions, a secure online platform will be launched on the opening day of the exhibition. The move aims to boost participation from local and international bidders.

The exhibition is to feature events displaying falconry, hunting, equestrian sports and fishing, as well as promoting environmental preservation and the UAE's culture.

