Dozens of falcons went on sale at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Sunday. All Photos: Victor Besa / The National
Mubarak Al Amri bought two falcons, one for Dh22,000 and the other for Dh38,000
Bedouin in the UAE and the wider Arabian Peninsula have practised falconry as a form of hunting for 4,000 years
It remains a popular sport and pastime and is a key feature of the UAE’s identity
In 2023, a prized falcon fetched Dh600,000
A year earlier, a bidder spent Dh1.01 million for a Pure Gyr American ultra-white falcon
A secure online platform will be launched on the opening day of the 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which begins on August 30
The move aims to boost participation from local and international bidders
Four of this year's eight auctions take place before the nine-day main event, which runs until September 7
The exhibition is to feature events showcasing falconry, hunting, equestrian sports and fishing
Bidders swoop for prized falcons at Abu Dhabi auction

Birds sell for high prices at event held before Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

August 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Falcon merchants and breeders attended auctions this weekend in Abu Dhabi, where birds of prey changed hands for tens of thousands of dirhams.

Dozens of falcons have been on sale at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, before the 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition begins on August 30.

Four of this year's eight auctions take place before the nine-day main event, which runs until September 7, with more than 1,000 falcons being assessed.

One of the first to buy a bird on Sunday night was Mubarak Al Amri, from Abu Dhabi, who collects falcons to use for hunting. He bought two falcons at the auction – bidding Dh22,000 ($5,990) and Dh38,000, respectively.

“The auction is an easy way to own the best falcons. It attracts many merchants and collectors,” he said. “Falconry is not a new practice or sport. There is a great connection between humans and these birds. In the past, life was harsh, birds were used for hunting to provide food to people. Pedigree birds of prey decorate the country's logos. It is sign of pride.”

Hunting for deals

Saif Al Meqbaly, 48, from Abu Dhabi, was also among those looking for a prized bird of prey. He already owns three birds and uses them for hunting and in competitions.

“I have been in love with falcons for the past 32 years,” he said. “The auction is a gateway to meet and get to know other enthusiasts in the UAE and around the globe.

“Collecting falcons is a hobby of our fathers and ancestors. We have a strong bond with these birds. Falcons are part of our heritage and tradition.”

The second round of the auction takes place from August 23 to 24. The remaining events will be held on August 30 and 31, with the final auctions scheduled for September 6 and 7.

For 4,000 years, Bedouin in the UAE and the wider Arabian Peninsula have practised falconry as a form of hunting. It remains a popular sport and pastime and is a key feature of the UAE’s identity.

In 2023, a prized falcon fetched Dh600,000 at an auction held during the exhibition. A year earlier, a bidder spent Dh1.01 million for a Pure Gyr American ultra-white falcon.

In addition to in-person falcon auctions, a secure online platform will be launched on the opening day of the exhibition. The move aims to boost participation from local and international bidders.

The exhibition is to feature events displaying falconry, hunting, equestrian sports and fishing, as well as promoting environmental preservation and the UAE's culture.

