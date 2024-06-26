UAE scientists to study impact of climate change on falcons in the Arctic

Scientists at the Abu Dhabi-based Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund are studying how gyrfalcons in the Arctic respond to climate change.

The research comes amid concerns over the impact of warmer global temperatures on polar raptors.

The three-year initiative, in partnership with The Peregrine Fund, based in the US city of Boise, will monitor gyrfalcons on the Seward Peninsula in Alaska.

Gyrfalcons are the world’s largest falcon species, with females reaching 65cm long with a wingspan of 160cm. Eight other types of raptors – in Arctic and Antarctic habitats – will also feature in the study.

Despite the chilly locations, Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund chief executive Dr Munir Virani says the project embodies Emirati tradition.

“With the UAE’s heritage of falconry, this commitment to better understand how climate change affects the ecology and behaviour of these apex predators – including the majestic gyrfalcon – will provide a significant contribution to science,” he said.

“It will also ensure how we as humans can protect these very climate-vulnerable areas in the circumpolar regions.”

The project chimes with the commitment from last year’s UN Cop28 climate summit in Dubai to protect ecosystems threatened by climate change.

As temperatures rise, threats facing polar raptors include habitat loss and fragmentation, changes in prey availability, altered breeding behaviour and success rates and increased competition with other species, Dr Virani said.

Objectives of the study include an in-depth look at population dynamics to understand the resilience of polar raptors and identify habitats that will be suitable for all nine polar raptor species by 2070.

It will also focus on data from all nine raptors. In the Arctic, this will cover gyrfalcon, the snowy owl and the rough-legged hawk, while in Patagonia in South America, researchers will focus on the austral pygmy owl, the rufous-tailed hawk, the rufous-legged owl, the striated caracara, the white-throated caracara and the white-throated hawk.

Abdulla Al Qubaisi, managing director of Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund board of directors, said the partnership with The Peregrine Fund showed that “our commitment to safeguard threatened raptors and their habitats is steadfast”.

Previous projects include insulating power lines in Mongolia to reduce the number of raptors being electrocuted and a captive breeding and release programme for the endangered saker falcon in Bulgaria. The saker falcon is a national symbol in the UAE.

“Whether we are in the UAE or a tiny island, we are all crew members of the same spaceship – planet Earth – and the UAE is playing its part to ensure that our planet continues to thrive for future generations,” said Dr Virani.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund was founded in 2018 by President Sheikh Mohamed, when he was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with a mission to develop solutions to global challenges facing birds of prey.