Emirati culture and tradition on display as Adihex gets under way

The UAE's deep-rooted culture and time-honoured sporting traditions are taking centre stage at an annual Abu Dhabi event primed to be the biggest in its history.

The 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) – which swung open its doors on Friday – has been extended to 10 days this year, and is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors and more than 2,400 exhibitors from 71 countries.

The packed schedule of events and activities being held at Adnec until September 6 will shine a light on the nation's passion for falconry and equestrianism and highlight outdoor adventure pursuits and environmental sustainability.

Beloved animals on show

The long-standing exhibition demonstrates the important role of cherished animals – including horses, falcons, camels and Salukis – in UAE life.

Nahyan Alkhyeli, 25, from Abu Dhabi, was checking out the rich array of falcon accessories on display for the 30 prized birds of prey he owns.

Houbara birds took pride of place at the Abu Dhabi exhibition. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Houbara birds took pride of place at the Abu Dhabi exhibitio…

“We come here to browse, trade and buy what suits us, whether it's a falcon, falcon supplies, or hunting and fishing equipment,” said Mr Alkhyeli.

After falcon auctions were held before the start of Adihex, many breeders were showing off their birds in hopes of selling them to fellow enthusiasts.

“Everyone has their own [falcon] preferences – whatever they like, they take. You look around and see everything in front of you,” Mr Alkhyeli said. “You wouldn't believe the hoods, the talons, the falcons. Everything is available.”

Nahyan Alkhyeli shops for a hood for his falcon at Adihex. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Nahyan Alkhyeli shops for a hood for his falcon at Adihex. V…

Rich pedigree

The UAE's enduring equestrian traditions are also on display at the large-scale event, with locally bred Arabian horses taking part in daily shows and performances.

Yousif Al Hammedi, a trainer for the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, was looking forward to performing with his horse, Rabdan.

“The Saqlawi is an Arabian horse distinguished by its beauty and its calm temperament. Our ancestors used to use it to travel long distances,” he said.

Arabian horses are at the forefront of the equestrian section, which celebrates a breed that holds deep cultural meaning for many in the region.

Yousif Al Hammedi with his horse, Rabdan. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Yousif Al Hammedi with his horse, Rabdan. Victor Besa / The …

“Today, horses hold a special place in our hearts, as if they were an inheritance passed down from generation to generation. So, you're asking me, what's your relationship to these horses? They're part of my family,” Mr Al Hammedi said.

Global attraction

Visitors will flock to Adihex from all over the region and beyond in the days to come to soak up the vibrant atmosphere and make purchases from the wide variety of exhibitors.

“We make sure to visit the exhibition almost every year. We keep up with the latest news here, hunting events, falconry, equestrian activities, adventure travel supplies, and everything beautiful in the world of hunting and equestrianism,” said Nabil Al Muqbali from Sohar, in Oman.

Mr Al Muqbali is sure to teach his youngest children, Albana and Alyaman, about the need to preserve and champion cultural traditions.

“It's part of our customs, traditions, and heritage. Keeping up with history by bringing modern products and new equipment is a good thing, and we should keep pace for both the past and the future,” he said.

Elod Gyorgy, a UAE resident from Romania, told The National he was eager to explore Emirati hunting heritage.

“It's my first time here. It was a recommendation from friends, and colleagues. It is an interesting experience, you get to see your stuff that you would never see in other places,” he said.

Fahad Masab, a falcon breeder from Kuwait, made his first trip to Adihex this year, taking about 50 falcons to the show.

Fahad Masab has brought 50 falcons to Abu Dhabi for the annual show. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Fahad Masab has brought 50 falcons to Abu Dhabi for the annu…

“I came to sell my falcons here,” he told The National. “I have Gir and Saqer, Golden Saqer. There are some from Germany, some from Russia.”

Mr Masab is the manager of Suqoor Elite LLC, which has been breeding falcons for over 30 years. He said that visitors to his booth have been from around the world, and he expected to sell 20 to 30 birds during the 10-day event.

“We are looking for a good and safe future for falcons,” he said. “The government has come and is working on this.”