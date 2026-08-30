Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports launch welcome-back perks for returning residents

Residents flying back to the UAE after the summer holidays are being greeted with free refreshments, live entertainment, giveaways and cultural experiences as the country prepares for the start of the new school year.

The initiatives come as families return to the UAE ahead of the start of the new school year on Monday, August 31.

More than 1.27 million pupils are due to return to more than 1,180 public and private schools across the country, with authorities preparing for increased traffic as the summer break comes to an end.

At Dubai International Airport, a series of experiences are running across Terminal 3 throughout August for residents returning home, tourists arriving in the city and passengers transferring through DXB.

Younger passengers will be greeted by mascots from Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, while a local musician is performing live in the Arrivals area.

Families and friends waiting for passengers can also make personalised signs at the Make Your Welcome Home Sign station, using stickers and Dubai-inspired decorations. Meanwhile, passengers leaving the airport by Dubai Taxi are being offered complimentary refreshments, cold towels and treats.

At DXB, families and friends waiting for passengers can also make personalised signs at the Make Your Welcome Home Sign station. Photo: Dubai Airports Show caption: At DXB, families and friends waiting for passengers can also…

Transit passengers can also watch live performances inspired by sounds from the region, while refreshments and treats are being distributed at transfer desks.

“DXB is the gateway to Dubai and, for many guests, their first point of connection with the city,” said Michelle Lee, vice president of brand and communications at Dubai Airports. “From the moment people arrive or travel through the airport, we want those moments to reflect what makes Dubai distinctive: its energy, warmth, diversity and the people who bring the city to life.

“Whether a guest is returning home or simply spending only a few hours with us between flights, our focus is on turning everyday touchpoints into meaningful, memorable experiences.”

DXB staff welcome back UAE residents. Photo: Dubai Airports Show caption: DXB staff welcome back UAE residents. Photo: Dubai Airports

All travellers can also take part in the I Heart DXB interactive installation near Gate B28. Passengers can upload a selfie to become part of a shared portrait of Dubai in the colours of the UAE flag, while a nearby wall allows them to leave handwritten messages of pride and gratitude. Limited-edition stickers and pins are also available.

In Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports and the culture sector of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi have joined forces for a separate Welcome Back to Abu Dhabi campaign at Zayed International Airport.

The initiative has a particular focus on families returning to the emirate ahead of the new school year and combines the airport welcome with offers encouraging them to visit Abu Dhabi's museums, heritage sites and other cultural attractions.

Families arriving at Zayed International Airport are being given specially designed “cultural boarding passes”, which provide information about experiences and events around the emirate.

Children and senior citizens are also being offered free access to a selection of museums in Saadiyat Cultural District, while QR codes give families access to curated itineraries, educational guides, museum highlights and information about cultural events across Abu Dhabi.

Children arriving at the airport will also receive special campaign giveaways.

The Welcome Back to Abu Dhabi campaign will run throughout the back-to-school season, one of the busiest periods of the year for families in the UAE.

Authorities across the country have introduced measures to manage the expected increase in traffic, including additional police patrols around schools.

Dubai Police has trained more than 140 security guards at 35 schools in traffic safety, drop-off procedures and emergency response, and will deploy 253 patrols and 28 drones around schools.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority is also increasing the frequency of more than 30 bus routes and adding taxis in school zones, while police in Abu Dhabi and other emirates are increasing patrols around schools and major intersections.

Federal government employees with children returning to primary and secondary school will also be allowed flexible working hours on their children's first day back, with up to three hours available for drop-offs and pick-ups.