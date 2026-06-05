A guide to Saadiyat Cultural District’s museum shops and cafes

While the exhibitions are undoubtedly the main attraction of any cultural institution, never overlook the gift shop or cafe, where you can immerse yourself further in the museum experience.

In the Saadiyat Cultural District, visitors have access to some of the region’s – even the world’s – best boutiques and cafes.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Iznik-inspired ceramic plates are among many items available at Louvre Abu Dhabi's gift shop. Christopher Pike / The National Info

For an architectural masterpiece that hosts verifiable artistic masterpieces, you would not be wrong to have high expectations for Louvre Abu Dhabi’s boutique – and you won’t be disappointed. It’s home to some of the best UAE souvenirs money can buy.

Handcrafted artefacts sit next to contemporary designs and a unique selection of products that underpin the emirate’s cultural heritage. Beautiful art books, stylish stationery, sleek tableware, colourful kids’ toys, bags, wallets, key rings, fashion accessories – you name it, it’s there. Ready-made and custom posters and prints from the museum’s fabulous collection are on offer, as well as chunky catalogues of past exhibitions.

You also have a range of options when it comes to cafes. Grab something to go or linger over the Emirati-European menu in the Jean Nouvel-designed Museum Cafe, which boasts a stunning terrace overlooking sea and skyline. On the rooftop is the seasonal outdoor Art Lounge, which serves a selection of light bites and beverages, alongside one of the best sunset views in the city.

Fouquet's French brasserie at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National Info

For something more substantial, nothing beats the world-renowned French brasserie Fouquet’s, which has a fine dining outpost at the museum with a menu designed in collaboration with Michelin-starred French chef Pierre Gagnaire. This is also where you can enjoy an afternoon tea for the ages.

Zayed National Museum

Erth Restaurant at Zayed National Museum offers authentic Emirati flavours. Photo: Zayed National Museum Info

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to dining at Zayed National Museum, as it features five venues on site. For authentic Emirati flavours and a full dining experience, there’s Erth, the signature restaurant, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner whether you have a museum ticket or not. It’s accessible through the bridge entrance and the museum’s walkway, with a menu inspired by the UAE’s traditions and a gorgeous setting that overlooks the building’s water feature.

For light meals, your go-to spot is indoor-outdoor Al Ghaf Cafe, in the main building. You can also pick up refreshments at any one of the three Garden Cafes within the museum’s Al Masar Garden.

Al Nagwa Boutique at Zayed National Museum. Photo: Zayed National Museum Info

No visit to the museum is complete without a stop at the sprawling Al Nagwa Boutique. In the Emirati dialect of Arabic, nagwa means the finest or most refined – a fitting description for one of the region’s finest museum shops. The carefully chosen pieces, from jewellery to pottery and fashion accessories – displayed in glass cases and alcoves as if they are artefacts from the museum – are meaningful keepsakes that reflect the nation’s heritage.

The Natural History Museum

Whimsical desserts, light bites and wholesome dishes inspired by the region can be expected from the Natural History Museum’s Nayzak cafe, which invites guests to relax in its minimal yet bright and airy interiors – dotted with dinosaur sculptures – or on the outdoor terrace with its gorgeous views of Saadiyat’s burgeoning cultural district.

There are two shops inside the Natural History Museum. Photo: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi Info

There are also two museum shops. One is inside the museum, close to the temporary exhibition space, and the other is in the entrance atrium. Expect a focus on educational materials, children’s books and, of course, plenty of plush toys of dinosaurs and whales. There are also stunning books on Earth’s history and a variety of merchandise and collectibles celebrating the museum’s exhibits.

teamLab Phenomena

The restaurant terrace at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi looks out over blue skies and seas. Photo: teamLab Architects / Vincent Hecht Info

Wagashi are handcrafted Japanese sweets whose recipes have been handed down through generations, meaning wagashi-making is a rare skill often taught only within families in Japan. But it is also something you can experience in Abu Dhabi, at Anko Japanese patisserie in teamLab Phenomena, the interactive digital art museum by Japan-born art collective teamLab that has pride of place among the more traditional museums on Saadiyat Island.

Enjoy a range of treats, including warabi mochi, daifuku, taiaki, dorayaki and more. Then there’s pan, Japan’s take on yeasted milk bread, made using a water roux technique that renders it soft and fluffy. Choose from sandwiches filled with red bean paste, cream or even a savoury one stuffed with curry. This is all served within futuristic, all-white interiors or outside on the gorgeous open-air terrace, which offers stunning sea views.

You will also find a very small museum shop at the end of the experience, complete with the obligatory tote bags and a selection of beautiful handcrafted Japanese clay pots.

Bassam Freiha Art Foundation

Bassam Freiha Art Foundation is also home to Cafe Des Artistes. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

While the island’s only private art foundation has no shop, it does have the French-inspired indoor-outdoor Cafe des Artistes, which offers elegant dining and a peaceful environment in light-filled interiors, alongside shelves lined with artful tomes on the works of Cezanne, John Ike and the history of art.

An all-day breakfast selection offers everything from eggs royale and shakshuka to delicate Viennese pastries. Fresh salads, hearty sandwiches, grilled main courses and indulgent desserts with global influence – think tiramisu next to date coconut sponge cake and pistachio tart – round off the experience.