Chris Hemsworth tours Zayed National Museum and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has returned to Abu Dhabi, visiting Zayed National Museum and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as part of a new Experience Abu Dhabi campaign alongside his wife, actress Elsa Pataky.

Photos shared by Hemsworth on social media showed the Avengers: Doomsday star exploring Saadiyat Cultural District and several more of the emirate's most recognisable landmarks, including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Oasis and Surf Abu Dhabi.

“Every time we come back to Abu Dhabi, it surprises us,” said Hemsworth.

“One day, we're standing beneath the dome at Louvre Abu Dhabi or visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the next we're riding out into the desert or catching waves at Surf Abu Dhabi.”

Hemsworth and Pataky were appointed global ambassadors for Experience Abu Dhabi in 2024, fronting campaigns promoting the emirate's cultural attractions, outdoor activities and family-focused destinations.

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The actor's latest visit comes six months after the opening of Zayed National Museum, the UAE's national museum and one of the flagship institutions within Saadiyat Cultural District.

Hemsworth also visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which attracts millions of visitors each year and is widely regarded as one of the world's leading examples of contemporary Islamic architecture.

Pataky said Abu Dhabi had become a destination the family regularly returns to because of its mix of cultural, outdoor and educational experiences.

Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth became Experience Abu Dhabi ambassadors in 2024. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Info

“There’s a real sense of balance here, with space to explore, learn and slow down together,” she said. “The children can experience everything from museums and beaches to the desert, and each visit feels like a new holiday.”

Beyond the city, the couple’s itinerary included Saadiyat Beach and a number of desert experiences, as well as stops in Al Ain, where they visited Al Ain Oasis, Al Ain Adventure and Souq Al Qattara,