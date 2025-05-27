Avengers: Doomsday stars Simu Liu (who plays Shang-Chi) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America) are pictured in Bahrain. Address Resort Bahrain / Instagram
Culture

Film & TV

Cast of Avengers: Doomsday movie gather for filming in Bahrain

Pictures of cast suggest some of highly anticipated superhero movie being shot in Middle East country

David Tusing

May 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The cast of Marvel's big-ticket Avengers: Doomsday have been photographed in Bahrain, where filming for the movie is thought to be taking place.

Photos of some of the cast shared on social media have offered fans clues about what to expect in the fifth film of the blockbuster Avengers series.

Directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released on December 18 next year.

On Friday, Address Beach Resort hosted a dinner with some of the cast marvellous. The event included Joe Russo, Anthony Mackie (who plays Captain America), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Danny Ramirez (Falcon) and Alex Livinalli (Attuma).

Avengers: Doomsday star Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku, with director Joe Russo. Address Resort Bahrain / Instagram
While not spotted at the event, the film's ensemble cast is also set to include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) among others. Robert Downey Jr, who famously played Iron Man, will return to the MCU as supervillain Doctor Doom. A full cast is yet to be revealed.

"This past weekend, Address Beach Resort Bahrain had the marvellous honour of hosting some of Hollywood’s most iconic stars," the resort posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, fans also shared photos of the cast dining at Sumosan, the Japanese restaurant located within the hotel.

Avengers: Doomsday star Danny Ramirez, who plays Falcon. Address Resort Bahrain / Instagram
While much of the plot remains tightly under wraps, Avengers: Doomsday marks the return of the Russo brothers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The duo have directed four Marvel films, including the record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

They will also direct follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for a December 2027 release.

“When we directed Avengers: Endgame, we really believed it was the end for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Joe Russo told fans at San Diego Comic-Con last year, when the film's title was announced. “That four-movie run was incredible, and it left us creatively spent.”

But "a very special story" convinced them to come back, he said.

"It's the biggest story that Marvel comics ever told. It’s the reason that Anthony and I are standing up here.”

 

