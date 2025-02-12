Danny Ramirez, left, takes on the role of Captain America's partner Falcon in the new film. Photo: Marvel
Who is Danny Ramirez? Meet Captain America: Brave New World's new Falcon

The Marvel star speaks to The National about how he earned his wings in the MCU

William Mullally
February 12, 2025