Anthony Mackie is set to take on Chris Evans's shield in the coming Captain America film.

Marvel's Captain America 4 has been confirmed, with Mackie, 42, attached to the project, Deadline reports. Other details are currently being kept firmly under wraps.

The American actor stars as Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon. He made his first appearance in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and has since starred in five more films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and 2021 Disney+ mini-series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America 4 is currently in pre-production with Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Empire) attached to the project as head writer, along with Dalan Musson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). No director has yet been announced at the time of writing.

Mackie's Wilson evolving from Falcon to Captain America in the film is still officially a rumour. However, fans will recall Evans's Captain America, Steve Rogers, passing on the character’s shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and Wilson officially assuming the role over the course of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It is also not yet clear if Sebastian Stan will star as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, having featured in the Disney+ series.

No release date or official title have been announced for Captain America 4.

This year, Marvel has a busy release schedule, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home all set to hit cinemas. In 2022, the studios have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels due to be released.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last-16, second leg: Real Madrid 1 (Asensio 70'), Ajax 4 (Ziyech 7', Neres 18', Tadic 62', Schone 72') Ajax win 5-3 on aggregate

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari, Jonathan Cape



The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

