Deadpool & Wolverine marks the two legacy characters' long-awaited entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo: 20th Century Studios / Marvel Studios
Culture

Film & TV

Deadpool & Wolverine review: Mixed bag that highlights best and worst of Marvel machine

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's chemistry and dedication stop a half-baked plot from derailing their entry into the MCU

William Mullally
25 July, 2024

