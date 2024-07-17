Culture
Film & TV
16 July, 2024
Axed Deadpool 3 plans involved remake of Thor 2 starring Ryan Reynolds
The 22 short films documenting the plight of Gazans on the ground
Marvel drops superhero's Israeli ties in new Captain America film
The Burdened star: Painful Yemeni drama reflects realities of war
Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Maha Amer on historic success and overcoming toxic environments
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Oman mosque that left nine dead
Trump assassination attempt: What we know
My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
The Arts Edit
A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective