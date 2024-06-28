Summer blockbusters 2024: A Quiet Place, Alien and Deadpool sequels lead line-up

For many, summer is a time for beaches, sunbathing and iced drinks. For others, the comfort of a fun film experience in an air-conditioned theatre is even more appealing.

This year has already witnessed major releases such as Dune: Part Two, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Inside Out 2. With more on the way, here are the biggest summer blockbusters coming to cinemas in the Middle East.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 (Out now)

Kevin Costner was once a fixture of Hollywood films, appearing in everything from Western adventures to emotional sports films. The two-time Oscar winner has not left the world of film despite becoming the star of the hit television show Yellowstone, yet the films he appeared in were not of the same magnitude they once were.

That changes with the release of Horizon: An American Saga, a passion project for Costner who writes, directs and stars in this two-part cinematic epic. The film is a true call back to movies that made Costner the box office star he is today, as it harkens back to titles such as Dances with Wolves and The Postman.

Set during the Civil War era in the US, the film stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone and Owen Crow Shoe.

A Quiet Place: Day One (Out now)

The first two films in the A Quiet Place series starred Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Millicent Simmonds. Directed and written by Krasinski, the films set up a world in which aliens with incredible hearing abilities attack anything that makes a sound.

The films were tense, scary and filled with hope for survival and overcoming the odds. This third film, titled A Quiet Place: Day One, will explore what happened on the first day of the alien invasion, specifically in New York City. It stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn and Alex Wolff, with some characters from the previous films returning. Judging from the trailer, it looks to continue the thrill ride as well as add a new element of an uncontrollable environment.

Twisters (July 18)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and Glen Powell star in Twisters, a sequel to Twister from 1996. Photo: Universal Pictures

Jan de Bont’s Twister from 1996 was released when disaster films were at their peak. The film starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman and made for a gripping big-screen experience, earning two Oscar nominations along the way.

This summer, the sequel Twisters is set to revisit the genre, potentially reviving it as a whole and dragging it out of the B-movie territory it now finds itself in.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who previously directed the warm and intimate Minari, the film stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and David Corenswet. Larger-than-life cinematic experiences are part of the summer blockbuster experience, and Twisters looks to be right at home with its monumental set pieces.

Deadpool & Wolverine (July 25)

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan. Photo: 20th Century Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's popularity has waned since the release of the last Avengers film in 2019; the exception being Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made almost $2 billion.

Financial success aside, it is still undeniable that the thrill and excitement previously reserved for films in the series has declined, with instalments coming and going with little fanfare.

Enter Deadpool.

The fourth-wall-breaking masked superhero played by Ryan Reynolds was previously relegated to being on the periphery of the X-Men franchise, but due to the rising popularity of the character, he is about to enter the larger universe – and bring a familiar face with him.

As the title indicates, Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, will be returning as the unlikely duo both clash and team up for what looks like a timeline-breaking adventure.

Borderlands (August 8)

Video game adaptations have kicked into high gear recently with both film and television versions doing well with fans and critics alike. Titles such as The Last of Us, Fallout and The Super Mario Bros Movie have raised the bar, with many big-name stars now featuring in these works.

Joining the ranks will be Eli Roth’s adaptation of the beloved Borderlands series of games. The film has an impressive cast which includes Cate Blanchett, Gina Gershon, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis and Edgar Ramirez.

The film, much like the games, will be set in a post-apocalyptic dystopian setting filled with colourful characters and eccentric weapons.

Trap (August 8)

Horror film auteur M Night Shyamalan recently revived his flagging career with Split, Glass and Old. This summer, fans can look forward to the director’s next thrill ride titled Trap, which stars Josh Hartnett.

Set during a music concert, the film follows a serial killer as he is cornered by law enforcement as he attempts to flee capture. The trailer shows a tense experience from the point of view of the killer, who must remain cool and collected despite the impending arrest.

Hartnett himself is experiencing his own career revival after appearing in last year’s biggest film release Oppenheimer.

Alien: Romulus (August 15)

Cailee Spaeny comes face to face with a xenomorph in Alien: Romulus. Photo: 20th Century Studios

The Alien series is being rebooted under the direction of horror filmmaker Fede Alvarez. With Romulus, fans can expect a film that returns to the series’ roots of claustrophobic scares.

Having previously directed Don’t Breathe and its sequel, as well as the Evil Dead reboot, Alvarez is more than capable of delivering a terrifying and spine-tingling film experience.

The film, unlike recent instalments, will be restricted to the spaceship as the only location on film, harking back to the first Alien film directed by Sir Ridley Scott. Romulus stars Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson and Aileen Wu.