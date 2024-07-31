Robert Downey Jr revealed as Doctor Doom onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

Robert Downey Jr revealed as Doctor Doom onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

The evolution of Robert Downey Jr: A timeline from brat pack to Marvel’s new Doctor Doom