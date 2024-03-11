Oscars 2024 full winners list: Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate film's biggest night

As many predicted, the 96th Academy Awards was Christopher Nolan's night.

The 53-year-old British-American filmmaker's acclaimed film Oppenheimer took home seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, as well as Best Actor for star Cillian Murphy.

"Movies are just over 100 years old... we don't know where this incredible journey is going from here, but to think that I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me. Thank you very much," Nolan said in his acceptance speech for Best Director.

Nolan's film was not the only multiple winner of the night, however. Poor Things, directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, took home four awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, the second time she's taken the honour.

"Thank you for the gift of a lifetime," Stone said to her Lanthimos in her acceptance speech.

But as much as there was to celebrate, the ongoing tragedy in Gaza was not forgotten throughout the night, with many stars including Ramy Youssef and Mahershala Ali wearing Gaza ceasefire pins on their lapels.

Presenters for Best Live Action Short Film Issa Rae and Ramy Youssef, with the latter wearing a Gaza ceasefire pin. EPA

The Israel-Gaza War was also alluded to during acceptance speeches, with Cillian Murphy dedicating his award to the world's "peacemakers" and English director Jonathan Glazer tying his film The Zone of Interest directly to the current conflict.

“Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst,” Glazer said during his acceptance speech for Best International Film. “It shaped all of our pasts and present. Right now, we stand here as men refute their Jewishness in a holocaust being hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people.

“Whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanisation. How do we resist?”

There were numerous major moments, including Robert Downey Jr's first win, but a number of potential history-making occurrences did not in fact come to pass, as Kaouther Ben Hania did not win Best Documentary for Four Daughters, which would have made her the first Arab woman to win an Academy Award. Lily Gladstone also did not win Best Actress, which would have made her the first indigenous woman to do so.

Egyptian-French filmmaker Arthur Harari won Best Original Screenplay along with his creative partner and wife Justine Triet.

Here is the full list of winners from the 2024 Academy Awards:

Best Picture

Ryan Gosling, left, Margot Robbie, centre, with director Greta Gerwig on the set of Barbie. AP

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Directing

Director Justine Triet, left, with actress Sandra Huller on the set of Anatomy of a Fall. Photo: Neon

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Photo: Universal Pictures

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon. Photo: Apple TV+

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Annette Bening, Nyad

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown in American Fiction. AP

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

WINNER: Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

America Ferrera as Gloria, left, and Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha in Barbie. Photo: Warner Bros

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrara, Barbie

Original Screenplay

WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest

Animated Feature Film

Hayao Miyazaki's swansong The Boy And The Heron. Photo: Studio Ghibli

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robot Dreams

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WINNER: War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER: Poor Things

Cinematography

Edward Lachman, El Conde

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume Design

Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon. Photo: Apple TV+

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER: Poor Things

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Original Song

The Fire Inside, Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken, Barbie

It Never Went Away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Documentary Feature Film

Four Daughters by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania. Photo: Tanit Films

Four Daughters

The Eternal Memory

Bobi Wine: The People's President

WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

To Kill a Tiger

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

WINNER: The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

International Feature Film

Society of the Snow tells the harrowing true survival story of a rugby team whose plane crashed into the Andes in 1972. Photo: Netflix

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of The Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

WINNER: Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Make-up and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

WINNER: Poor Things

Society of the Snow