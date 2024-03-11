Oscars 2024 full winners list: Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate film's biggest night

As many predicted, the 96th Academy Awards was Christopher Nolan's night.
The 53-year-old British-American filmmaker's acclaimed film Oppenheimer took home seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, as well as Best Actor for star Cillian Murphy.
"Movies are just over 100 years old... we don't know where this incredible journey is going from here, but to think that I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me. Thank you very much," Nolan said in his acceptance speech for Best Director.
Nolan's film was not the only multiple winner of the night, however. Poor Things, directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, took home four awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, the second time she's taken the honour.
"Thank you for the gift of a lifetime," Stone said to her Lanthimos in her acceptance speech.
But as much as there was to celebrate, the ongoing tragedy in Gaza was not forgotten throughout the night, with many stars including Ramy Youssef and Mahershala Ali wearing Gaza ceasefire pins on their lapels.
The Israel-Gaza War was also alluded to during acceptance speeches, with Cillian Murphy dedicating his award to the world's "peacemakers" and English director Jonathan Glazer tying his film The Zone of Interest directly to the current conflict.
“Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst,” Glazer said during his acceptance speech for Best International Film. “It shaped all of our pasts and present. Right now, we stand here as men refute their Jewishness in a holocaust being hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people.
“Whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanisation. How do we resist?”
There were numerous major moments, including Robert Downey Jr's first win, but a number of potential history-making occurrences did not in fact come to pass, as Kaouther Ben Hania did not win Best Documentary for Four Daughters, which would have made her the first Arab woman to win an Academy Award. Lily Gladstone also did not win Best Actress, which would have made her the first indigenous woman to do so.
Egyptian-French filmmaker Arthur Harari won Best Original Screenplay along with his creative partner and wife Justine Triet.
Here is the full list of winners from the 2024 Academy Awards:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Directing
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Annette Bening, Nyad
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
WINNER: Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrara, Barbie
Original Screenplay
WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December
Celine Song, Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest
Animated Feature Film
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robot Dreams
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Cinematography
Edward Lachman, El Conde
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Original Song
The Fire Inside, Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken, Barbie
It Never Went Away, American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Documentary Feature Film
Four Daughters
The Eternal Memory
Bobi Wine: The People's President
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol
To Kill a Tiger
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of The Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Make-up and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow