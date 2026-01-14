MrBeast and Chris Hemsworth visit Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, joined Marvel star Chris Hemsworth in Abu Dhabi to tour some of the capital’s newest cultural sites. In a video shared by Visit Abu Dhabi, the two were seen enjoying Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena.

MrBeast arrived in the country last week to take part in the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, where he attended talks and participated in videos with regional social media stars. Hemsworth was revealed as the brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi in November.

In the video, we see MrBeast admiring the dinosaur fossils with his partner, Thea Booysen, resting an eagle on his hand and sitting down in one of teamLab’s many immersive rooms.

MrBeast is the world’s most-subscribed YouTuber, known for high-concept challenge videos, record-breaking giveaways and large-scale stunts. Beyond entertainment, he has expanded through initiatives such as Beast Philanthropy, funding food banks, housing and clean-water projects. His ventures also include the snack brand Feastables and the restaurant concept, MrBeast Burger.

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opened to the public in November. It was shaped around the belief that museums should ignite imagination rather than simply present information.

“If there's ever a museum that can continuously instil a level of curiosity and imagination in our youth, it is this one,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi. “This is the place where we hope to embed in the DNA of every person who visits the fragility and the beauty of our Earth, and how we continuously safeguard it.”