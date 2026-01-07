WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia: Predictions on Chris Jericho’s return and celebrity surprises

WWE’s Royal Rumble is making its debut in Saudi Arabia on January 31. The premium live event in Riyadh is a fan-favourite and a culmination of a growing relationship between the kingdom and the professional wrestling group.

Saudi Arabia began hosting WWE events after signing a 10-year deal in 2018. Since then, Saudi-hosted shows have become integral to the company's overall storytelling. The kingdom will also host a WrestleMania in 2027, the first time the major event is being held outside North America.

As such, this month's Royal Rumble will double as a preview to show the world that Saudi Arabia and its passionate fans are ready to host and support the wrestling world's biggest and boldest events.

Royal Rumble is usually the first big event in WWE's calendar year. It features important matches that have title belts changing as well as setting up bigger matches for the future.

The event culminates in a 30-person battle royale, in which wrestlers enter the ring at timed intervals and are eliminated if they are thrown over the top rope. The last competitor standing earns a main-event title match at WrestleMania.

A fan favourite, Royal Rumble matches can be unpredictable as they are exciting. Here are some of our predictions.

Chris Jericho will return

If rumours are to be believed, Jericho's return is almost a certainty. The American-Canadian professional wrestler, rock musician and actor carved out one of WWE’s most dynamic careers, blending reinvention, charisma and longevity.

He arrived in WWE, then WWF, in 1999, debuting the Y2J persona to instant fan intrigue. Jericho also achieved both Triple Crown and Grand Slam status with his championship wins. He had standout feuds, including with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Owens. His 2018 exit from WWE closed a nearly two-decade chapter, leaving behind a legacy defined by adaptability and big-match credibility.

Jericho has stayed at the centre of the wrestling world. He became one of the founding pillars of AEW, a rival to WWE, capturing the company’s first world championship.

With his contract at AEW ending without renewal, Jericho is expected to return to WWE for a retirement run, similar to John Cena in 2025.

Expect fans to go wild upon seeing one of their favourites return after an eight-year absence, especially if they hear the phrase “break the walls down”.

Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater will shine

Oba Femi could be WWE's next big star. Getty Images

In recent years, the WWE has been accused of leaning more on ageing and proven stars rather than giving a platform to up-and-coming talent.

However, some of the company’s biggest moneymakers are nearing retirement age. Of the young, exciting stars that could step up and take their place, we'd hedge our bets on Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater.

Nigerian powerhouse Femi, 27, is a two-time NXT champion who can be pushed towards major belt bouts. He proved himself to be a worthy presence in a match last month against WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, 40, and excites fans for his strength and quickness, ability to run the ropes and carry others over his shoulders.

Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater, both 21, are also exciting prospects who have grown in popularity for their quickness and high-flying style. They will need more time to continue growing, but are showing signs that they will be ready to lead the company some day.

The trio could feature prominently in the Saudi Royal Rumble and will hopefully be given a chance to showcase their abilities.

New World Champion will be crowned

Bron Breakker could win his first World Heavyweight Championship. Reuters

For the past few months, CM Punk has been the World Heavyweight Champion. His road back to the top was not easy, and fans lapped it up when he finally won the belt back, cementing his place as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE.

However, it has become more apparent since that Punk is not the quick and agile wrestler he used to be. At 47, he's showing his age against younger stars. One such upstart is Bron Breakker, who is a second-generation wrestler (his father is Rick Steiner) and has aligned himself with talent manager Paul Heyman, who previously managed former WWE champions Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Punk and Breakker have already fought twice, with Punk retaining both times. It’s becoming inevitable that Breakker will eventually, excuse the pun, break through, winning the belt in grand fashion at an important live event.

If the match is booked for Saudi Arabia, there’s a good chance we'll see a new world champion.

Timothee Chalamet appearance

This might be the most left field prediction, but it has some precedent. WWE loves to capitalise on the fact that its product is loved by an eclectic selection of celebrities and social media stars.

Some famous faces who have attended and even participated in shows include Donald Trump, Jon Stewart, Bad Bunny and iShowSpeed. The most recent celebrity to confess his love for wrestling entertainment is Timothee Chalamet.

The actor is no stranger to the Gulf. He has been in the UAE several times to film instalments of Dune and was most recently named global ambassador for Lucid Motors, an EV manufacturer backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. He also attended Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah last month.

During the What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes podcast, Chalamet discussed his passion for wrestling and mentioned some of his favourite matches and events. It is not inconceivable to imagine Chalamet appearing at the Saudi show and preferably beating up someone comically larger than he is.

If the chance presents itself, WWE will always go for the viral moment, and it’s hard to imagine a better one than a potential Oscar-winner taking out someone bigger than him in convincing fashion.

