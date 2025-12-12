Timeframe: John Cena’s career highlights as he prepares for his final WWE match

The time is now, as fans of John Cena's wrestling prepare to say goodbye.

The 17-time world champion will step into the ring for the final match of his career when he takes on “The Ring General” Gunther as part of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington DC.

Massively popular with fans around the world, Cena is no stranger to the UAE. In 2012, he and fellow WWE wrestlers held a press conference at the Burj Khalifa, where he performed his “Attitude Adjustment” finishing move in a viral video captured by The National.

John Cena hoists up Kane during a press conference at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai in 2012. Sarah Dea / The National

He came as part of WWE Live events held at Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium in February 2015. Cena headlined the main events across all three nights, performing alongside stars such as Dean Ambrose and Rusev to entertain fans.​​

During the trip, he also participated in promotional activities, such as racing supercars with fellow wrestlers Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins at Yas Marina Circuit. These events marked WWE's exciting tour in the UAE, drawing large crowds.

In 2015, John Cena arrived to Yas Marina Circuit's pit lane in a Ferrari while fellow wrestlers Dolph Ziggler, left, and Seth Rollins, centre, looked on. Ravindranath K / The National

A few years later, in 2018, he fulfilled the wishes of two children through Make-A-Wish, surprising them in Abu Dhabi with signed shirts and caps.

In 2021, he became the face of a Visit Abu Dhabi tourism campaign titled Time is Now. In the minute-long video published by DCT Abu Dhabi, Cena skydives into the capital, taking in the emirate’s sweeping sand dunes and the futuristic facade of Yas Island’s Ferrari World.

He lands on the roof of Louvre Abu Dhabi, removes his sunglasses and says, “I wish you could see this,” a clever nod to his signature catchphrase, “you can’t see me".

His most recent visit to the region was earlier this year, when he faced rival CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of his final match, here’s a look at 17 – to match his record-breaking world titles – of the best moments from his WWE career.

1. WWE debut against Kurt Angle (2002)

On an episode of SmackDown, Cena steps up to an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle and declares himself full of “ruthless aggression", instantly making an impact by nearly defeating the Olympic gold medallist and former WWE World champion.

2. First WrestleMania appearance (WrestleMania XX, 2004)

His stardom rises as he opens the show by defeating Big Show to win the United States Championship, securing his first title in WWE.

3. Beginning of the “You can’t see me” era (2005)

John Cena during his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick. Photo: WWE

His rapping persona and spinning championship belt turn him into a pop culture fixture. He even releases the rap album, You Can’t See Me, which becomes his trademark catchphrase.

4. First WWE Championship win (WrestleMania 21, 2005)

Cena defeats JBL at WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles to become WWE Champion for the first time, cementing himself as the face of a new era.

5. First appearance on Monday Night Raw (2005)

John Cena and Chris Jericho in an episode of Raw in 2005. Photo: WWE

The champion gets drafted as the No 1 pick and makes his first appearance on WWE's Monday Night Raw with his debut on Chris Jericho's The Highlight Reel, a talk-show style segment hosted in the ring.

6. Rivalry with Edge and TLC match (2006)

In a feud that helps reshape both careers, Cena defeats Edge in a brutal TLC match in Edge’s hometown of Toronto to regain the WWE Championship.

7. Famous feud with Randy Orton (2007–2014)

The Cena–Orton feud is one of WWE’s signature story arcs, spanning years of championship clashes and producing standout Hell in a Cell and Iron Man matches.

8. Winning the Royal Rumble after shock return (2008)

In one of WWE’s loudest crowd reactions, Cena returns earlier than predicted from injury as a surprise No 30 entry and wins the Rumble at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

9. Winning the WWE Championship against Triple H and Randy Orton (Night of Champions 2009)

Cena regains the championship in a Triple Threat title match filled with high stakes and main-event-level storytelling among three of WWE’s biggest stars.

10. Match with CM Punk at Money in the Bank (2011)

Many fans consider this a modern classic. Held in Chicago, Punk defeats Cena in a match often listed as one of the WWE’s greatest ever.

11. 'Once in a Lifetime'… twice (2012 and 2013)

Cena headlines back-to-back WrestleManias with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, losing the first match, but winning the WWE Championship in their second meeting a year later.

12. Feud with Brock Lesnar, including suplex-heavy domination (2014)

Their SummerSlam main event – where Cena is battered by 16 suplexes – becomes one of WWE’s most shocking title matches.

13. US Championship Open Challenge era (2015)

Widely considered peak in-ring Cena. He elevates a new generation of stars, from Kevin Owens to Sami Zayn, through weekly open call matches.

14. Winning his 16th world title (Royal Rumble 2017)

Cena defeats AJ Styles in a match praised as one of the best of that year, tying Ric Flair’s recognised record for world title wins at 16.

15. The Firefly Fun House match with Bray Wyatt (WrestleMania 36, 2020)

What John Cena would look like if he was in the NWO. Photo: WWE

In a cinematic, surreal bout during WWE’s pandemic era, Cena revisits every era of his career – from the Doctor of Thuganomics to his early 2000s gear – in what many consider one of WWE’s most creative matches ever.

16. Final match announcement and farewell tour (2024–25)

John Cena announced he will retire from in-ring wrestling at the end of 2025. Photo: WWE

During Money in the Bank in 2024, Cena revealed this will be his final run, marking the end of a more than two-decade career that shaped the wrestling industry.

17. Becoming a Grand Slam champion (2025)

By defeating Dominik Mysterio for the US title on Monday Night Raw, Cena finally claims the last championship missing from his outstanding career, becoming a WWE Grand Slam champion – a status achieved by winning the WWE, Intercontinental, US and Tag Team titles.