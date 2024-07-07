As John Cena announces retirement, a look at his WWE career and UAE connections

It's the end of an era in the wrestling world as John Cena, 47, announces his imminent retirement from the ring.

The American wrestler said he will join his last World Wrestling Entertainment competition next year, putting an end to a celebrated and decorated professional wrestling career that spanned a quarter of a century. He made the announcement at a packed event in Canada to the backdrop of thousands of people chanting: “Thank you, Cena”.

Born John Felix Anthony Cena in West Newbury, Massachusetts, he started his professional wrestling career in 1999 with the now-defunct California company Ultimate Pro Wrestling. He previously told the press he had been a fan of wrestling since childhood, creating championship belts out of cardboard for himself and his brothers. He also said he was bullied in school, prompting him to lift weights at the young age of 12.

Cena signed with WWE in 2001 – three years later, he defeated WWE Championship title-holder John “Bradshaw” Layfield, marking his first major claim to fame. He currently has 16 championship titles, making him one of WWE's biggest stars.

John Cena defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. Photo: WWE

Cena truly burst on to scene during WWE's “ruthless aggression era”, a period characterised by intense in-ring action and edgy storylines. Initially portrayed as a cocky rapper, he quickly transitioned into a fan favourite, known for his resilience and his signature finishing move called the “attitude adjustment”.

Over the years, Cena's record-setting 16 WWE Championships were each a testament to his in-ring prowess, whether it was battling the aggressive vigour of Triple H, the cerebral mind games of Shawn Michaels or the sheer brutality of Brock Lesnar.

Cena quickly became a formidable opponent, while his charm and ability to connect with the audience cemented his status as a top draw and the face of WWE.

Some of his most memorable feuds include his rivalry with fellow wrestler Randy Orton, which was dubbed “legacy vs loyalty”, and explored themes of respect and betrayal. His clashes with CM Punk, often described as a “workhorse vs entertainer” dynamic, showcased the contrasting styles of wrestling. These battles not only delivered high-octane action, but also complex narratives to the delight of wrestling fans.

Aside from his physical resilience in the ring, Cena simply knows how to put on a good show right down to his popular entrances. His wrestling persona, a combination of strength, loyalty and a never-give-up attitude, has resonated with audiences worldwide. His “You can't see me” taunt, too, has transcended wrestling to become a pop-culture phenomenon.

Squared circle to silver screen

While still a dominant force in WWE, Cena started dabbling in Hollywood in the mid-2000s. His roles were primarily action-orientated, leveraging his impressive physique in films such as The Marine (2006), Fast & Furious 9 (2021), Bumblebee (2018) and Blockers (2018).

John Cena in a scene from the HBO Max series Peacemaker. AP

He's also starred in comedy films such as Trainwreck (2015) and Daddy's Home (2015), showing a bit more versatility as an actor.

More recently, the wrestler-turned-actor has taken on more nuanced roles, including a stint as superhero Peacemaker, part of the DC Comics universe, although his film career is not yet comparable to his success in the ring.

Fulfilling wishes

Cena doesn't only hold a remarkable record of wrestling titles, but he is also something of a serial wish granter. In 2022, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised him for the most wishes, at 650, granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“I can't say enough how cool it is to see the kids so happy, and their families so happy. I truly want to show them it's their day,” Cena said in a video published in 2015, when he was fulfilling his 500th wish. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps fulfil wishes of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses, which often includes meeting a celebrity.

In 2013, Cena granted the wish of Fahd Al Shehhi, a 16-year-old boy from Ajman. The two met in Dubai where Al Shehhi was being treated.

“Cena was very nice to me and signed his name on the shirt he dedicated to me as a gift,” the boy said at the time.

John Cena in the UAE

Cena has been a frequent showstopper in the UAE. In 2015, he and his fellow WWE wrestlers held a press conference at Burj Khalifa, where he performed his “attitude adjustment” move in a viral video posted by The National.

In 2021, Cena was the face of a Visit Abu Dhabi tourism campaign. In a minute-long video published by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Cena is seen skydiving down to the capital while enjoying the sights of the emirate, from the majestic sand dunes to the eye-catching facade of Yas Island’s Ferrari World.

He landed on the roof of Louvre Abu Dhabi, removed his sunglasses and said: “I wish you could see this”, a clever reference to his wrestling signature.