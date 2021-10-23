John Cena stars in action packed Abu Dhabi tourism campaign: ‘I wish you could see this'

John Cena is celebrating Abu Dhabi in high octane style.

The Hollywood action man is the celebrity face of a Visit Abu Dhabi tourist campaign with a video showing Cena having a full throttled adventure in the UAE capital.

The one minute video, available on Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) social media channels, begins with Cena stuck on a private long haul flight.

Inspired by a magazine showcasing Abu Dhabi's wonders, he announces a change of plans.

“Let’s go to Abu Dhabi instead,” Cena says. “Drop me off!”

“Sir, I have already flown past, I would have to change the flight path,” the harried captain replies.

Taking matters in his own hands, Cena opens the plane's door and skydives into city.

Upon descent he surveys Abu Dhabi’s diverse offerings, from the majestic sand dunes to the eye catching facade of Yas Island’s Ferrari World, before landing on the shimmering roof of Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island.

The video ends with Cena removing his shades and uttering the campaign’s key message: “I wish you could see this.”

The video comes as Abu Dhabi welcomes vaccinated international tourists.

Earlier this month, DCT Abu Dhabi announced those arriving from green listed countries are exempt from quarantine.

The campaign follow a similar move by Dubai Tourism who enlisted the services of actors Zac Efron and Jessica Alba for the two-part Dubai Presents.

The first video, dubbed A Brand New You, has a future version Efron time traveling to the present to better himself, while A Romance to Remember is a playful riff off rom-com meet movies.

The videos see the duo venture into the desert, touring around the souqs in Deira, skydiving, enjoying abra trips and dining at Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel. The pieces are all directed by Cruella's Craig Gillespie.