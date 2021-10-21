Watch Zac Efron and Jessica Alba in Dubai Tourism's new 'riveting mystery' advert

Zac Efron and Jessica Alba are back with a fifth installation of the Dubai Presents series of trailers by Dubai Tourism, directed by award-winning filmmaker Craig Gillespie (Cruella).

Dubai: A Riveting Mystery is set to an exciting music score and features action-packed sequences starring the two Hollywood stars.

It begins at Dubai Opera, where Alba, playing a professor, is making a speech to a riveted crowd. "You have some interesting theories," says one character after she's finished.

"I wouldn't exactly call them theories," Alba's character replies, as Efron, who plays an archeologist, approaches to ask for a photo with the young professor.

"Sometimes the undiscovered is right in front of you," read the subtitles.

The pair then embark on an adventure to solve an undetermined mystery that results in a car chase from the alleyways of Al Seef, over the towering Downtown Dubai skyline and through the desert dunes.

There's a splash of comedy, as Efron insists on driving backwards. "How is your instinct to drive in reverse?!" asks a panicked professor.

"I don't know," shouts the archeologist, his voice breaking. "Just, they're in front of us!"

We're also shown glimpses of Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Al Qasr and the Museum of the Future.

"Only the past can reveal the future," say the subtitles.

What is the Dubai Presents campaign?

This is the fifth video to be released by Dubai Tourism. The trailers have all been directed by Gillespie.

The fourth came out on September 22. Dubai Presents: A Captivating Saga, a one-minute video, takes a closer look at the hidden gems in the city. It also includes more traditional activities, such as desert safari, camel trekking and sailing on traditional abras, while also showing the historical Al Fahidi neighbourhood.

The third video came out on September 8. In Dubai Presents: A Brand New You, Zac Efron meets his future, older self. Following the theme of a buddy comedy, the clip, which lasts one minute and 36 seconds, sees Efron wandering around the emirate’s biggest attractions with his future self.

Dubai Presents: A Romance to Remember came out on August 11. Alba and Efron appear as tourists visiting the city, destined to cross paths after a mix-up leads to them having each other’s bags, which contain contrasting lists of things to do in the emirate.

The first video in the series came out on August 5 and was called Dubai Presents: A Five-Star Mission, which was told in the form of a spy thriller. In that video, the duo skydive off the Burj Al Arab, take a dip in the seven-star hotel's pool, dine at romantic restaurant Pierchic and pose in front of the Museum of the Future.

Dubai Presents is being distributed in 27 countries and 16 languages.