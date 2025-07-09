‘Our children are smiling again’: Make-A-Wish UAE grants wishes to young Gazans in Abu Dhabi

Palestinian children received presents from Make-A-Wish UAE at a special event in Emirates Humanitarian City, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.

Wishes were granted to children from Gaza currently receiving treatment at the centre – a small gesture that brought smiles to young faces, even as their deepest hope remains for the war to end and to be reunited with their families.

Balloons floated through the halls and ice creams were handed out as Make-A-Wish UAE delivered phones, tablets, gaming laptops and other items requested by the children. Amid the laughter and celebration, the wounds of war were never far away.

Jameel Astal, 14, who lost the vision in one eye after shrapnel from a rocket struck his face, said his first call would be to his father, who is still in Gaza. “I’ve always wanted an iPhone,” said Hassan Kuzat, another child at the event. “Ever since I was in Gaza.”

“Don’t drop it,” his mother Nariman Kuzat, 38, warned with a soft laugh. “Our wish is for the war to end and to be reunited with our families. But this is the first time I’ve seen my son smile since we arrived,” she said. The family has been in the UAE for seven months.

“He’s a happy child, but this war has robbed that from us. It has taken our lives,” she said. “It’s hard to smile with everything that’s happened, but today – just look around you. Our children are smiling. And we are smiling with them.”

There were happy faces among the Gazan children who received gifts from Make-A-Wish UAE on Tuesday. Wajod Al Khamis / The National

Bringing some joy

Moath Al Najar, 13, who lost his left arm in the war, also asked for an iPhone. His mother said he studies both inside the humanitarian city and virtually through exam portals in Gaza. He is in the sixth grade.

“Now I can continue my studies in Gaza and call my father who is still there,” he said. “Bringing a smile to young children who have lost their arms and legs – and sometimes their families – is immeasurable. We can’t thank the UAE and Make-A-Wish enough for this. It’s what we all need: some happiness in the middle of all of this.”

The wishes were part of Make-A-Wish UAE’s fourth visit to Emirates Humanitarian City.

“We are here today to grant wishes for children from Gaza with critical illnesses. These children are currently receiving care at Emirates Humanitarian City, and today marks our fourth visit to grant their wishes. So far, we’ve granted more than 80 wishes here [since visits began four months ago], with 19 today alone,” said Noha El Shourbagy, chief operating officer of Make-A-Wish UAE.

“Of course, the ultimate wish for these children is for the war to end and to be reunited with their families. We can’t change everything, but what we can do is bring them moments of hope, strength and joy during a very difficult time.” The gifts given included games and electronics such as PlayStations and tablets.

“Usually, we work within four categories of wishes: wish to have, wish to go, wish to be, and wish to meet. But because the children are residing inside the humanitarian city, most of the wishes fall under the category of ‘wish to have’,” Ms El Shourbagy said.

Make-A-Wish UAE grants wishes to critically ill children from the ages of 3 to 18 across the UAE, Egypt, Yemen and Jordan, in partnership with hospitals in each country.

“We were established in 2010 and since then, we’ve granted around 7,900 wishes. Soon, we’ll be celebrating our 8,000th wish,” she said. “We’ve agreed with Emirates Humanitarian City to come monthly and grant around 20 wishes each visit. As long as these children are here, we will continue to show up for them.”

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

ARGYLLE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Matthew%20Vaughn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Bryce%20Dallas%20Howard%2C%20Sam%20Rockwell%2C%20John%20Cena%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

EVIL%20DEAD%20RISE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELee%20Cronin%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlyssa%20Sutherland%2C%20Morgan%20Davies%2C%20Lily%20Sullivan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC 4

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

BRAZIL%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Alisson%2C%20Ederson%2C%20Weverton%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Dani%20Alves%2C%20Marquinhos%2C%20Thiago%20Silva%2C%20Eder%20Militao%20%2C%20Danilo%2C%20Alex%20Sandro%2C%20Alex%20Telles%2C%20Bremer.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Casemiro%2C%20Fred%2C%20Fabinho%2C%20Bruno%20Guimaraes%2C%20Lucas%20Paqueta%2C%20Everton%20Ribeiro.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Neymar%2C%20Vinicius%20Junior%2C%20Richarlison%2C%20Raphinha%2C%20Antony%2C%20Gabriel%20Jesus%2C%20Gabriel%20Martinelli%2C%20Pedro%2C%20Rodrygo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Squads Sri Lanka Tharanga (c), Mathews, Dickwella (wk), Gunathilaka, Mendis, Kapugedera, Siriwardana, Pushpakumara, Dananjaya, Sandakan, Perera, Hasaranga, Malinga, Chameera, Fernando. India Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Rahane, Jadhav, Dhoni (wk), Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Thakur.

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km