WWE's WrestleMania 43 heads to Saudi Arabia in historic first

For the first time in its history, WrestleMania will take place outside North America, heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The news was announced during an event in Las Vegas, in which chief operating officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, had hinted that a “huge announcement” was on the way. The event also included some of the company's biggest past and present stars, including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer and Charlotte Flair.

Rumours gained traction on Thursday after Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, said WrestleMania 2027 would be staged in the kingdom, during a Snapchat live video.

The move marks a landmark step in WWE’s global expansion and underscores its deepening ties with Saudi Arabia. The wrestling company first signed a 10-year agreement with the General Sports Authority in 2018 as part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme.

John Cena in action against CM Punk during Night Of Champions at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh in June. Getty Images

That deal was extended in 2023, ensuring that large-scale events such as Crown Jewel and Night of Champions would continue to be staged in the country. Over the past decade, Saudi Arabia has hosted major shows under the partnership, including Super ShowDown and the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Before WrestleMania reaches the Middle East, however, WWE will stage the Royal Rumble in Riyadh in January. Both events are among the company’s Big Five premium live shows, alongside SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank.

The Royal Rumble has been a fixture of WWE’s calendar since 1988 and is built around its over-the-top-rope 30-person elimination match.

Wrestlers enter the ring at timed intervals, with elimination occurring only when both feet touch the floor after going over the top rope. The last competitor standing secures a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania.

Since 2018, a Women’s Royal Rumble has also been held each year, offering its winner the same opportunity.

In 2022, following the success of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, The National asked Levesque about the prospect of more premium live events being held internationally.

“That’s the one thing about WWE. There is not a place on this planet, and I’ve been fortunate enough in my career to go to most, if not all of them, that doesn’t know WWE, that WWE Superstars don’t go there and have fans all over, and giving us this type of reaction. That is amazing,” he said.

