Review: Night of Champions proves Saudi Arabia is now central to WWE storytelling

Once considered flashy one-offs with little bearing on the broader WWE universe, events in Saudi Arabia have evolved into major narrative milestones. That shift was undeniable at Night of Champions in Riyadh – a high-stakes showcase packed with title changes, dramatic twists and career-defining moments.

WWE first came to Saudi Arabia in 2018 with The Greatest Royal Rumble, a spectacle that felt disconnected from weekly programming. For years, these shows were largely self-contained – big matches with little consequence. But Night of Champions made clear that the kingdom is no longer only a stopover. It’s a crucial part of WWE’s future.

Rivalries reached their boiling point. Championships changed hands. And some of the industry’s biggest stars delivered moments that will shape the company’s direction for months, if not years, to come. It was also a clear marker of what’s ahead – with more premium events confirmed for Saudi Arabia, and rumours swirling that WrestleMania itself may be headed to the region.

The night’s biggest moments

Solo Sikoa in action against Jacob Fatu during Night Of Champions. Getty Images

The event opened with a charged showdown between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The crowd set the tone, singing along to both entrance themes and erupting for every finisher like it was a World Cup final. Rhodes ultimately emerged victorious and was crowned King of the Ring – a title that now grants him a SummerSlam match against John Cena to reclaim the championship he lost at WrestleMania.

One of the night’s standout matches followed – a brutal street fight between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. With chairs, tables and even commentary desks coming into play, the two pushed each other to their limits. From the first bell, the Riyadh crowd was invested, and Ripley’s climactic finisher from atop a table brought the house down.

Fan-favorite Sami Zayn then faced Karrion Kross, entering the arena wearing a Saudi red ghutra. Zayn – Syrian-Canadian and long beloved by Aaudiences – battled from underneath before landing a dramatic Helluva Kick to score the win and send the crowd into a frenzy.

Other key results saw Solo Sikoa, aided by his Bloodline stable, defeat cousin Jacob Fatu to claim the United States Championship. Jade Cargill overcame returning legend Asuka to win Queen of the Ring.

A history-making main event

John Cena throws Bronson Reed in one of the main event's most chaotic moments. Getty Images

The main event – CM Punk vs John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship – carried emotional weight beyond just the gold. With Cena’s retirement looming and a 15-year rivalry between the two at stake, this match was billed as their final chapter.

Once the face of WWE, Cena has leaned into his villain era in recent months. Aligning with The Rock, he’s turned against his fans. Punk, by contrast, remains the perennial outsider – a polarising figure whose real-life tensions with the company only deepen his appeal. Their match-up was framed as a battle of yin and yang – opposing but intertwined forces.

As the match wore on, the searing Riyadh heat took a visible toll. Both men slowed, but the story only grew more complex. Cena, in a moment of desperation, reached for his championship belt – a familiar cheating tactic – only to pause, swayed by the crowd’s disapproval. It was a flash of his former self, though fleeting.

Just as the tension peaked, chaos erupted. Seth Rollins and his Paul Heyman–led faction teased a Money in the Bank cash-in, only to be stopped by Zayn and Penta, further blurring allegiances. After the dust settled, Cena and Punk embraced in what seemed a final show of mutual respect – until Cena struck with a surprise finisher to retain his title.

Punk’s apology and the new landscape

CM Punk apologised to the crowd for his past comments against Saudi Arabia. Getty Images

The night also featured a rare off-ring moment of reflection. During a fan Q&A, Punk was asked by a Saudi fan to apologise for a controversial tweet he made years ago. He obliged with sincerity: “Mohammed, I sincerely apologise to you and all of Saudi Arabia,” Punk said. “It had nothing to do with this country – I was crabby and tweeted something at The Miz. I’ve apologised to him, and now I’m apologising to you," said CM Punk.

Triple H, WWE’s chief content officer, praised Punk’s words during the post-show press conference, calling it a sign of personal growth and a recognition of Saudi Arabia’s increasing significance in the wrestling world.

What’s next for WWE in the kingdom

Jade Cargill in action against Asuka in a Queen of the Ring mach. Getty Images

With Night of Champions, WWE has firmly cemented Saudi Arabia as a major player in its global strategy. What were once glorified exhibition matches have become crucial beats in ongoing storylines, with ramifications felt across weekly programming.

Fuelled by dedicated local fans and growing regional audiences, the kingdom’s wrestling scene is thriving. Netflix’s global broadcast deal has only accelerated this momentum, making events more accessible than ever.

Next up? The 2025 Royal Rumble is already confirmed for Saudi Arabia. But louder still are the rumours – WWE is reportedly considering a second WrestleMania next year – not only in Las Vegas, but in Saudi Arabia too.

If Night of Champions was any indication, the kingdom is ready. And this time, the rest of the wrestling world is paying attention.

