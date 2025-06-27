Timeframe: When John Cena gave Kane an 'Attitude Adjustment' at Burj Khalifa

John Cena is gearing up for his final title match in the region at Night of Champions in Riyadh on Saturday, where he’s set to defend his title against long-time rival, CM Punk. While it’s an exciting moment for fans, it’s also a continuation of Cena’s long-standing connection with the Middle East – a history that stretches back more than a decade.
Although the celebrated wrestler is now on his goodbye tour after announcing he will retire from wrestling at the end of the year, it was in 2012 that Cena – along with his fellow WWE superstars Kane, CM Punk and R-Truth – made it to Burj Khalifa along side a live event tour in Abu Dhabi during a promotional visit.
During a press conference at the world's tallest building, the 17-time champion was confronted by Kane as tensions rose between the two. It soon boiled over to a “physical altercation” with Kane attempting to attack Cena, but Cena countering and performing his signature finishing move – the Attitude Adjustment – through a table in front of media and fans. "I think that ends the press conference," he said to cheers.
Reflecting back on the moment years later, Cena remembers it fondly. “Not only is it the highest place I have ever put anyone through a table, it is the highest anyone has ever gone through a table,” he told The National in 2015. “I remember it vividly, it was a fantastic event.”
This confrontation was part of an ongoing storyline between the two, leading up to their match at the 2012 Royal Rumble and subsequent bouts, including an Ambulance Match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2012, where Cena ultimately defeated Kane and ended their feud.
Cena, one of WWE’s most popular wrestlers, announced he would retire in 2025, after having a career with the company that lasted more than two decades. His last hurrah is being called "The Last Time is Now John Cena Farewell Tour", a nod to his ubiquitous theme song.
