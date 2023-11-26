CM Punk returns to WWE for first time in nine years at Survivor Series

CM Punk is back in the WWE.

The controversial wrestler made an appearance at the end of Survivor Series as the show went off the air following the men’s match in WarGames between Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Randy Orton against The Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk, real name Phil Brooks, walked out to Allstate Arena in his hometown of Chicago wearing a casual white t-shirt and jeans. He gave a cheeky smirk before doing his signature move of getting on his knees and announcing “it’s clobberin’ time” as he celebrated with fans.

Punk abruptly quit the WWE in 2014, claiming he felt burnt out and and had creative differences with the company. "I was sick and hurt, and sick and tired, and burnt out, and I walked," Punk told The Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014. "And, I can do that because I'm an independent contractor."

He went on to try mixed marital arts but had a record of 0-1-1 before giving up. Punk then signed with rival wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling in 2021, making his first return to pro wrestling in seven years.

However, his time with AEW was marred with controversy as well. He became the AEW World Champion, but had backstage incidents with other wrestlers eventually leading to his firing.

Although few details have been revealed about his latest return to the WWE, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports the decision to have the wrestler come back was a last minute one.

“CM Punk told at least one person close to him he had an hour-long conversation with Triple H last week,” Sapp tweeted.

“WWE staff, reps, creative had no idea. He walked through the back in plain site minutes before he appeared. They had cleared an area out.

"Triple H took over calling the show in the last couple of minutes and called for the copyright logo. Even many in production didn't know.”