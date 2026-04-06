Abu Dhabi launches Saadiyat Cultural District Museum Pass

Visitors to Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District can now access several museums under a single ticket, following the launch of a new museum pass designed to offer greater flexibility and value.

The pass brings together three of the capital’s key cultural institutions – Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi – under one unified offer for the first time.

Stan the Tyrannosaurus rex at the Natural History Museum. Victor Besa / The National Info

Prices start at Dh120 for access to two museums, while a three-museum option is available for Dh170. Both passes are valid for 30 days from first use. Children under the age of 18 can enter free with every pass, positioning it as a family-friendly option for those planning a day out or a longer visit to the district.

The pass is available online and at kiosks within the museums.

The move reflects the continued development of Saadiyat Cultural District as a major cultural destination, bringing together institutions that span art, history and science within a single waterfront location.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first universal museum in the Arab world, showcases works and artefacts from across civilisations, tracing connections between cultures from ancient times to the present.

Louvre Abu Dhabi's permanent gallery has 600 significant cultural relics and art pieces on display. Photo: DCT - Abu Dhabi Info

Nearby, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi takes visitors through 13.8 billion years of natural history, from the origins of the universe to life on Earth, with a particular focus on the Arabian Peninsula.

Zayed National Museum, meanwhile, explores the history of the UAE, from early human settlements to the country’s formation and the legacy of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

All three museums are located within walking distance of each other on Saadiyat Island, forming a cluster of cultural landmarks along the emirate’s waterfront.