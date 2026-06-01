Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Beach named among world's 50 best beaches

Saadiyat Beach in Abu Dhabi has been named one of the world's best stretches of coastline, ranking 19th in The World's 50 Best Beaches list for 2026.

The beach was one of only two destinations from the Middle East, along with Detwah Lagoon in Yemen, to feature on this year's ranking. The list was compiled from votes by more than 1,000 travel professionals, including journalists, content creators and industry experts.

The eight-kilometre beach was praised for its white sand, turquoise waters and conservation efforts.

“Saadiyat Beach, located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, offers travellers not only an escape from the vibrant, bustling city, but also a destination that rivals some of the best Caribbean and Maldivian beaches,” organisers said in their description of the destination.

Organisers highlighted efforts to protect endangered hawksbill turtles that nest along the shore. Wam Info

The ranking recognises the wider Saadiyat Beach, which includes public and private destinations such as Kai Beach, Saadiyat Beach Club and stretches of shoreline attached to luxury resorts, all set along the island's natural coastline.

The beach's environmental credentials were a major factor in its selection. Organisers highlighted efforts to protect endangered hawksbill turtles that nest along the shore, as well as the area's rich marine ecosystem.

The waters surrounding Saadiyat Island form part of the Saadiyat Marine National Park, a 59-square-kilometre protected area that is home to bottlenose dolphins, hawksbill turtles and a variety of other marine species.

Saadiyat Beach was praised for its white sand, turquoise waters and conservation efforts. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Info

Yemen's Detwah Lagoon, is located on the western tip of Socotra Island, which was named a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2008. It's known for its turquoise waters, white sand shoreline and distinctive trees. "The lagoon is surrounded by towering, rugged hills and dotted with unique vegetation, giving the area an almost otherworldly appearance. The shallow waters are teeming with marine life, including rays and small fish," organisers of The World's 50 Best Beaches said.

Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, Yemen. Getty Images Info

Destinations on the list are nominated by travel professionals and then assessed by the organisation's team and a panel of "beach ambassadors" who evaluate factors including wildlife, natural beauty, remoteness, water quality, calm conditions and the overall beach experience.

Saadiyat Island is one of Abu Dhabi's flagship tourism destinations, known for its luxury resorts and cultural attractions. It is home to Saadiyat Cultural District, which includes Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and the soon-to-open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

This year's World's 50 Best Beaches list was topped by Entalula Beach in Palawan, the Philippines, followed by Fteri Beach in Greece and Wharton Beach in Australia.

The World's 50 Best Beaches 2026