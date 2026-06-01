Saadiyat Beach is the only Middle East destination to feature on the 2026 list. Photo: Saadiyat Island
Saadiyat Beach is the only Middle East destination to feature on the 2026 list. Photo: Saadiyat Island
Saadiyat Beach is the only Middle East destination to feature on the 2026 list. Photo: Saadiyat Island
Saadiyat Beach is the only Middle East destination to feature on the 2026 list. Photo: Saadiyat Island

Lifestyle

Travel

Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Beach named among world's 50 best beaches

The destination ranks 19th on the 2026 list, which also features the Detwah Lagoon in Yemen

David Tusing

June 01, 2026

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Saadiyat Beach in Abu Dhabi has been named one of the world's best stretches of coastline, ranking 19th in The World's 50 Best Beaches list for 2026.

The beach was one of only two destinations from the Middle East, along with Detwah Lagoon in Yemen, to feature on this year's ranking. The list was compiled from votes by more than 1,000 travel professionals, including journalists, content creators and industry experts.

The eight-kilometre beach was praised for its white sand, turquoise waters and conservation efforts.

“Saadiyat Beach, located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, offers travellers not only an escape from the vibrant, bustling city, but also a destination that rivals some of the best Caribbean and Maldivian beaches,” organisers said in their description of the destination.

Organisers highlighted efforts to protect endangered hawksbill turtles that nest along the shore. Wam
Organisers highlighted efforts to protect endangered hawksbill turtles that nest along the shore. Wam

The ranking recognises the wider Saadiyat Beach, which includes public and private destinations such as Kai Beach, Saadiyat Beach Club and stretches of shoreline attached to luxury resorts, all set along the island's natural coastline.

The beach's environmental credentials were a major factor in its selection. Organisers highlighted efforts to protect endangered hawksbill turtles that nest along the shore, as well as the area's rich marine ecosystem.

The waters surrounding Saadiyat Island form part of the Saadiyat Marine National Park, a 59-square-kilometre protected area that is home to bottlenose dolphins, hawksbill turtles and a variety of other marine species.

Saadiyat Beach was praised for its white sand, turquoise waters and conservation efforts. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Saadiyat Beach was praised for its white sand, turquoise waters and conservation efforts. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Yemen's Detwah Lagoon, is located on the western tip of Socotra Island, which was named a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2008. It's known for its turquoise waters, white sand shoreline and distinctive trees. "The lagoon is surrounded by towering, rugged hills and dotted with unique vegetation, giving the area an almost otherworldly appearance. The shallow waters are teeming with marine life, including rays and small fish," organisers of The World's 50 Best Beaches said.

Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, Yemen. Getty Images
Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, Yemen. Getty Images

Destinations on the list are nominated by travel professionals and then assessed by the organisation's team and a panel of "beach ambassadors" who evaluate factors including wildlife, natural beauty, remoteness, water quality, calm conditions and the overall beach experience.

Saadiyat Island is one of Abu Dhabi's flagship tourism destinations, known for its luxury resorts and cultural attractions. It is home to Saadiyat Cultural District, which includes Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and the soon-to-open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

This year's World's 50 Best Beaches list was topped by Entalula Beach in Palawan, the Philippines, followed by Fteri Beach in Greece and Wharton Beach in Australia.

The World's 50 Best Beaches 2026

  1. Entalula Beach – Philippines
  2. Fteri Beach – Greece
  3. Wharton Beach – Australia
  4. Nosy Iranja – Madagascar
  5. East Beach, Vomo Island – Fiji
  6. Shoal Bay East – Anguilla
  7. Dhigurah – Maldives
  8. Playa Balandra – Mexico
  9. Koh Rong – Cambodia
  10. Donald Duck Bay – Thailand
  11. Cayo de Agua – Venezuela
  12. Cala Macarella – Spain
  13. One Foot Island – Cook Islands
  14. Princess Diana Beach – Antigua and Barbuda
  15. Turquoise Bay – Australia
  16. PK 9 Beach – French Polynesia
  17. Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos Islands
  18. Anse Georgette – Seychelles
  19. Saadiyat Beach – UAE
  20. Canto de la Playa – Dominican Republic
  21. Wineglass Bay – Australia
  22. Boulders Beach – South Africa
  23. Pink Beach – Indonesia
  24. Detwah Lagoon – Yemen
  25. Anse Source d'Argent – Seychelles
  26. Baia do Sancho – Brazil
  27. Seven Mile Beach – Cayman Islands
  28. Siesta Beach – US
  29. Klein Bonaire Beach – Bonaire
  30. Cathedral Cove – New Zealand
  31. Santa Giulia – France
  32. Paje Beach – Tanzania
  33. Ofu Beach – American Samoa
  34. Grand Anse – Grenada
  35. Le Morne Beach – Mauritius
  36. Voutoumi Beach – Greece
  37. Bahia de las Aguilas – Dominican Republic
  38. Meads Bay – Anguilla
  39. Porto Katsiki – Greece
  40. Goyambokka Beach – Sri Lanka
  41. Flamenco Beach – Puerto Rico
  42. Nungwi Beach – Tanzania
  43. Bon Bon Beach – Philippines
  44. Cala Goloritze – Italy
  45. Bang Bao Beach – Thailand
  46. Green Lagoon Beach – French Polynesia
  47. Horseshoe Bay – Bermuda
  48. Moheli – Comoros
  49. Palombaggia – France
  50. Kelingking Beach – Indonesia
Updated: June 01, 2026, 7:49 AM
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