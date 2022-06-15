Kai Beach Saadiyat: new public beach opening in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is getting a new public beach on one of its most idyllic islands.

Kai Beach Saadiyat will open this Thursday.

The licensed oceanfront oasis channels boho vibes with macrame parasols, wooden sunloungers and driftwood-crafted tables.

It will open in the same location that used to be Saadiyat Public Beach, and is managed by Saadiyat Beach Club.

The former public beach in this location closed when Abu Dhabi restricted access at beaches and parks across the emirate to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It never fully reopened.

Operated by Aldar, Kai Beach Saadiyat will open in soft launch this week and will welcome visitors every day from 7am until sunset with no reservations. It will operate on a first come, first served basis.

Beachgoers will need to show green status on Al Hosn app, or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours, to gain entry to the 500-metre-long pristine shoreline and turquoise Arabian Gulf waters.

Standard rates for entry start at Dh75 on weekdays and Dh95 on weekends and public holidays.

Children under 6 enter free and children aged 6 to 12 pay reduced entry fees. Summer promotional rates start from Dh50.

Fees are slightly more expensive than the site's predecessor, which started at Dh25. However all visitors will have access to a sunbed.

Towels will not be provided during the soft launch phase, but this will change when the beach fully opens in October.

Summer rates at Kai Beach align with Soul Beach, Saadiyat's other shoreline spot that is part of the nearby Mamsha Al Saadiyat community.

Beachgoers visiting Kai Beach will be able to purchase food and drinks from MLT food truck, but no outside food will be allowed into the vicinity.

When the venue opens fully there will be a beachside restaurant on site.

There are a wide range of soft and house beverages on sale including iced coffees and fresh juices. Shisha will also be available and guests can order it to their sunloungers.

Showers, changing rooms and restrooms are provided at Kai Beach making it easy and convenient to freshen up after a visit.

There's also free parking outside the venue.