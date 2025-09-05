Review: At Saadiyat Beach Club's Safina, you'll find one of the most beautiful spots in Abu Dhabi

It's a sweltering 46°C when we walk into Safina, the Mediterranean restaurant at Saadiyat Beach Club, on a Saturday afternoon in August. But you wouldn't have known that by the hive of activity outdoors next to the pool. From our table inside, we could feel the energy outside – the music playing, sunbeds occupied and people splashing in the pool, clearly not bothered too much by the summer blaze.

But more on that later. We're here for the food, specifically Safina's Farm to Beach Brunch served every Saturday.

Where to sit and what to expect

The interiors of Saadiyat Beach Club's Mediterranean restaurant, Safina. Photo: Saadiyat Beach Club

Safina is not busy when we arrive – although it filled up later on – and our table is laid out at one of the brightest spots by the window. Besides the buzzy poolside, we can also see the blue waters of the Arabian Gulf splashing over the horizon.

Inside, the airy ambience strikes a balance between contemporary dining and laid-back seaside energy, with visual nods to the city's seafaring traditions.

The menu

Our meal begins with house-made sourdough bread and za’atar breadsticks. Usually a buffet, the Farm to Beach Brunch has been scaled down for the summer, with food brought to the table instead "to avoid wastage", we're told.

But it's by no means small, with a cold seafood platter setting the tone – oysters, mussels, prawns, lobster and king crab arrive on ice with accompanying sauces and citrus. They are soon joined by a generous sushi boat, brimming with nigiri, sashimi and rolls – a sculptural centrepiece that's almost embarrassingly large for a table of two.

The Farm to Beach Brunch at Safina is served every Saturday. Photo: Saadiyat Beach Club

By the time the barbecue offerings landed, comprised of tenderloin, lamb chops and kebabs, we were already musing about a soothing post-lunch nap by the pool as we cut into our perfectly-grilled meats.

But we still haven't gotten to the main yet, which was a choice between butter chicken with saffron rice and penne pasta with basil and tomatoes. We chose the butter chicken, a comforting classic that was rich but not overwhelming.

For dessert, we chose the mango cheesecake and a molten chocolate fondant served with vanilla, with the latter proving more popular of the two, and indulgent enough to end the afternoon on a high.

The beach club

The pool at Saadiyat Beach Club. Photo: Saadiyat Beach Club

The restaurant may be quieter than usual, but once we drifted poolside, the mood shifted. The infinity pool was bustling and groups chatted over drinks, while others walked back and forth from the beach, connected to the club by a boardwalk.

The boardwalk also serves as protection for the natural beach, with its wild coastal plants growing freely along the shore. Saadiyat Beach Club's private beach is Blue Flag certified, meaning it has fulfilled strict assessments on its water quality, environmental management, safety and other services.

Unspoiled and serene, with white sand and turquoise water, it is one of the most beautiful spots in Abu Dhabi.

Saadiyat Beach Club's beach bar. Photo: Saadiyat Beach Club

But alas, the afternoon heat finally caught up with us, forcing us away from the beach and into the shaded pool area. Even there, we didn’t last long – about 30 minutes – but promised ourselves we'd return when the weather is kinder so we can make a full day of it.

The verdict

A private beach, great food and some of the best views in Abu Dhabi – Saadiyat Beach Club has everything you need for a weekend escape. Just don’t forget the sunscreen.

Price and contact information

Prices for Safina's Farm to Beach Brunch, served every Saturday, start at Dh345 per person, with an additional Dh200 per person for pool and beach access. Day passes for the pool and beach start at Dh100 for children, Dh150 for women and Dh285 for men.

Saadiyat Beach Club is open daily from 8am onwards. Reservations can be made by calling 02 656 3500.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

